80+ best female wizard names that are cool for your fantasy world

What direction will you take if given a chance to name something or someone? You would probably look for a meaningful name, presumably related to your unique circumstances at the time of naming. If you are fascinated by magic and wonder about the existence of something beyond normal comprehension, then trying out the fantasy world is a great idea. What female wizard names will you apply to your character? A great name is memorable, choose the perfect fantasy world name and make it exciting.

Remember that a great name sticks and gives a great feel to a person or a place. In the fantasy world, names make things fun, and they are like glue between the story and the world.

That is why you ought to choose remarkable female sorcerer names with substance. Imagine having a name that no one else ever thought about? Isn't it a great way of creating a unique identity?

Unique female wizard names for your fantasy world

Have you watched Harry Potter? If you have, you likely have some cool wizard names in your mind that you can use for your fantasy world.

However, you might be looking for something different, like the funniest wizard and witch names. You do not need a magic ball or a third eye, as there are numerous cool female wizard names you can settle on if you look in the right places.

Fortunately, you can choose any of the ones mentioned below. You will find these good female wizard names exciting.

Agnes: Holy

Holy Alice: Noble

Noble Alison: Alice

Alice Angela: Angel.

Angel. Bessie: God

God Evanora: Life

Life Glinda: Fair or Good

Fair or Good Gwen: Herbalist

Herbalist Jadis: Gorgeous little girl

Gorgeous little girl Joan: Linked to Joan Peterson, that was a healer of medieval times

Linked to Joan Peterson, that was a healer of medieval times Laurie: Laurel

Laurel Leanne: Dweller by the wood

Dweller by the wood Lacosta: Literary name belonging to the north's good witch In The "Wizard Of Oz

Literary name belonging to the north's good witch In The "Wizard Of Oz Maleficent: Prone to evil

Prone to evil Margaret: Pearl

Pearl Margery: Pearl

Pearl Mary: Bitterness

Bitterness Madea: Middle

Middle Minerva: Means of the mind

Means of the mind Moll: Bitter

Bitter Morgan: Circle or sea

Circle or sea Phoebe: Radiant or shining one

Radiant or shining one Rita: Pearl

Pearl Tamsin: An offbeat name associated with one of the esteemed witches of England, Tamsin Blight.

An offbeat name associated with one of the esteemed witches of England, Tamsin Blight. Theodora: The gift of God

The gift of God Ursula: Connected to the most bizarre-looking witches of all time

Cool female wizard names

Many writers would agree that the hardest thing to come up with is a good, believable name for their characters. The same applies when looking for good female wizard names. Unfortunately, there is no straightforward formula for creating a name but working with your ideas.

Even though notable cool names for girls are rare jewels, you can easily access cool ones for your character.

Alcina: Greek sorceress and the titular character from an opera by Handel

Greek sorceress and the titular character from an opera by Handel Agate: Good woman

Good woman Allegra: Joyful, happy, or lively

Joyful, happy, or lively Andromeda: The daughter of Zeus in Greek methodology transformed into a constellation

The daughter of Zeus in Greek methodology transformed into a constellation Ariadne: Most holy.

Most holy. Astra: The stars

The stars Alcina: Greek sorceress ruling over magical islands

Greek sorceress ruling over magical islands Asterope: Lightning

Lightning Baymorda: Imaginative

Imaginative Beatrix: Blessed

Blessed Bran: Raven in several Celtic languages

Raven in several Celtic languages Breena: Faery place

Faery place Brigid: Celtic goddess of the forge, healing, and poetry

Celtic goddess of the forge, healing, and poetry Calypso: Hidden

Hidden Cedar: An ancient tree associated with wisdom and protection

An ancient tree associated with wisdom and protection Charon: As the boatman on the River Styx, Charon ferries souls across to the Underworld. The modern Greek equivalent is Haros

As the boatman on the River Styx, Charon ferries souls across to the Underworld. The modern Greek equivalent is Haros Chimera: Dream, phantasm

Dream, phantasm Corvus: Latin for raven or crow

Latin for raven or crow Crystal: A name that became popular in the 1980s and 90s

A name that became popular in the 1980s and 90s Delphine: A woman from Delphi

A woman from Delphi Devin: Musical poet

Musical poet Diana: Roman name for the moon goddess, known in European lore as the Queen of the Witches

Roman name for the moon goddess, known in European lore as the Queen of the Witches Circe: According to Greek legend, she was a sorceress who concerted humans into wolves, lions, and swine with drugs

According to Greek legend, she was a sorceress who concerted humans into wolves, lions, and swine with drugs Cassandra: Princess of Troy from Greek methodology

Princess of Troy from Greek methodology Diana: Queen of the witches

Queen of the witches Draco: Dragon

Dragon Eartha: Earthly from Old English

Earthly from Old English Endora: The magical mother-in-law in the TV sitcom Bewitched

The magical mother-in-law in the TV sitcom Bewitched Eris: Greek goddess of Chaos

Greek goddess of Chaos Erzulie: A spirit (or family of spirits) in Vodou

A spirit (or family of spirits) in Vodou Fabula: Legend

Legend Faye: Fairy

Fairy Fiamma: Flame

Flame Foster: Forest guardian

Forest guardian Freya: Noble lady

Noble lady Hazel: Fertility

Fertility Hecate: Universal keeper of keys

Universal keeper of keys Jasmine: An aromatic flower known to be magical

An aromatic flower known to be magical Jinx: Terrible luck

Terrible luck Phoebe: Titan

Titan Rowena: Joy or fame

Joy or fame Sylvia: The spirit of the wood

The spirit of the wood Selene: One of the tri goddesses, Hecate and Diana being the other two

One of the tri goddesses, Hecate and Diana being the other two Sidney: Servant of Dinosyus in Greek methodology

Servant of Dinosyus in Greek methodology Sophia: Feminine aspect of God

Feminine aspect of God Titania: The great one

The great one Vesta: To stay or dwell

What are the best female warlock names?

Enchanting, downright captivating female warlock names are what you need to make your characters enjoyable. If you are wondering where to start, you should utilize the following names in your fiction.

Belinda: Beautiful snake

Beautiful snake Celeste: Heavenly

Heavenly Cerys: Love

Love Charlotte: Female derivative of the name Charles

Female derivative of the name Charles Clementine: Mild and merciful

Mild and merciful Dahlia: Dahl’s flower

Dahl’s flower Edith: Prosperous in war

Prosperous in war Elizabeth: Pledged to God

Pledged to God Elsie: Committed to God

Committed to God Ginevra: Shadow or white wave

Shadow or white wave Gwendolyn: White ring.

White ring. Hazel: Associated with the plant called hazel that possesses medicinal properties

Associated with the plant called hazel that possesses medicinal properties Hecate: Mythological goddess that ruled over magic, moon, night, witchcraft, necromancy, and ghosts

Mythological goddess that ruled over magic, moon, night, witchcraft, necromancy, and ghosts Hilda: Battle woman

Battle woman Matilda: Battle-mighty

Battle-mighty Ondine: According to legend, she was a spirit of waters

According to legend, she was a spirit of waters Ophelia: Help

Help Poppy: Red flower.

Red flower. Sabrina: White rose

White rose Selene: Moon goddess

Moon goddess Selma: Godly helmet

Godly helmet Vera: Faith or verity

Faith or verity Willow: A species of tree associated with elegance and grace

A species of tree associated with elegance and grace Zelda: Grey fighting maid

Cute wizard girl names

Maybe you are not interested in fierce female wizard moniker and are looking for something cute. When deciding the ultimate wizard girl names, it is just as much about the name as it is about the story behind it. Therefore, make sure you settle on the most idealistic witch names for girls for your character.

Agate: Good woman

Good woman Alita: Winged one

Winged one Althea: Healer

Healer Alvin/Alvina: Elf

Elf Ambrosia/Ambrosius: Food of the gods

Food of the gods Amethyst: Lovely purple stone, known to the ancients for bringing sobriety, wisdom, and protection, especially to travellers

Lovely purple stone, known to the ancients for bringing sobriety, wisdom, and protection, especially to travellers Angela: Divine messenger

Divine messenger Aeolus: Wind

Wind Aradia: Legendary Italian Witch, one of the principal figures in Charles Godfrey Leland's 1899 work Aradia, or the Gospel of the Witches

Legendary Italian Witch, one of the principal figures in Charles Godfrey Leland's 1899 work Aradia, or the Gospel of the Witches Asterope: Starry face

Starry face Aurelia: The golden one

The golden one Beatrix: She who brings happiness or blessing

She who brings happiness or blessing Bessie: An oath to God

An oath to God Belinda: Immortality and wisdom

Immortality and wisdom Bridget: The heavenly one

The heavenly one Cerys: Love

Love Elsie: Pledge to God

Pledge to God Evanora: Life and is of Hebrew origin

Life and is of Hebrew origin Flora: Flowers

Flowers Gaia: Goddess of the earth

Goddess of the earth Glinda: Fair or good

Fair or good Mira: Admirable, peaceful, world or female ruler

Admirable, peaceful, world or female ruler Nora: Light

Light Rowena: Joy or fame

Joy or fame Selene: Goddess of the moon

Goddess of the moon Raven: Crow

Crow Tasmin: Twin associated with one of the witches of England Tasmin Blight

Twin associated with one of the witches of England Tasmin Blight Zelda: Grey fighting maid

Evil witch monikers for your fantasy character

If you are bored by the simple and friendly witch and wizard names for females and are looking for something evil and a great representation of the common perception, you are in luck. You can access a massive collection of such names that perfectly represent your fantasy character and bring out what you desire.

Bellatrix: A very evil figure in the Harry Potter series

A very evil figure in the series Melisandre: Typical bad figure in modern literature

Typical bad figure in modern literature Cerridwen: Welsh enchantress

Welsh enchantress Cordelia: Jewel of the sea

Jewel of the sea Lilith: Adam’s first wife and often associated with goddesses and night demons

Adam’s first wife and often associated with goddesses and night demons Strega: Italian name for a witch

What is the name of a female sorcerer?

Even though the name sorcerer is for any gender, many people refer to a female sorcerer as a sorceress. Also, they can be referred to by the standard and widely accepted term witch that is often associated with evil acts.

What's a good name for a wizard?

When picking the most appropriate wizard monikers, there isn't a standard naming system. It is all about choosing what is perfect for the occasion and event. For instance, if you are looking for something evil that will invoke fear, you might decide to go for evil wizard names. However, according to legend, specific names of renowned wizards would be a good idea.

What are some female witch names?

You can explore the massive collection of famous witch names and adopt the ones you consider suit your needs. You can go for Andromeda, Circe, Elspeth, Ursula and many more. Just go for aesthetic names that sound cool.

What is a good female wizard name?

An excellent female wizard name brings out the meaning you desire. Therefore, it is good to check out the meaning of such monikers when settling on one.

Take the same approach you do while looking for baby names, as in most cases, people want meaningful names for their children. Again, you can source inspiration from movies and television series like American Horror Story and others for the most current names.

What is the female gender of wizard?

The female gender of a wizard is a witch, as is commonly known. However, they can also be referred to as sorceresses or a female wizard.

Which one do you find appropriate for your fantasy character among the above female wizard names? Perhaps you prefer going for evil ones to give your character ideal spookiness and create respect. Or maybe you like a firm name that comes out warrior-like. It is up to you to settle on the one witchy aesthetic name you prefer. After all, playing fantasy games is fun; you get to name your characters however you like.

