80+ best female wizard names that are cool for your fantasy world
What direction will you take if given a chance to name something or someone? You would probably look for a meaningful name, presumably related to your unique circumstances at the time of naming. If you are fascinated by magic and wonder about the existence of something beyond normal comprehension, then trying out the fantasy world is a great idea. What female wizard names will you apply to your character? A great name is memorable, choose the perfect fantasy world name and make it exciting.
Remember that a great name sticks and gives a great feel to a person or a place. In the fantasy world, names make things fun, and they are like glue between the story and the world.
That is why you ought to choose remarkable female sorcerer names with substance. Imagine having a name that no one else ever thought about? Isn't it a great way of creating a unique identity?
Unique female wizard names for your fantasy world
Have you watched Harry Potter? If you have, you likely have some cool wizard names in your mind that you can use for your fantasy world.
However, you might be looking for something different, like the funniest wizard and witch names. You do not need a magic ball or a third eye, as there are numerous cool female wizard names you can settle on if you look in the right places.
Fortunately, you can choose any of the ones mentioned below. You will find these good female wizard names exciting.
- Agnes: Holy
- Alice: Noble
- Alison: Alice
- Angela: Angel.
- Bessie: God
- Evanora: Life
- Glinda: Fair or Good
- Gwen: Herbalist
- Jadis: Gorgeous little girl
- Joan: Linked to Joan Peterson, that was a healer of medieval times
- Laurie: Laurel
- Leanne: Dweller by the wood
- Lacosta: Literary name belonging to the north's good witch In The "Wizard Of Oz
- Maleficent: Prone to evil
- Margaret: Pearl
- Margery: Pearl
- Mary: Bitterness
- Madea: Middle
- Minerva: Means of the mind
- Moll: Bitter
- Morgan: Circle or sea
- Phoebe: Radiant or shining one
- Rita: Pearl
- Tamsin: An offbeat name associated with one of the esteemed witches of England, Tamsin Blight.
- Theodora: The gift of God
- Ursula: Connected to the most bizarre-looking witches of all time
Cool female wizard names
Many writers would agree that the hardest thing to come up with is a good, believable name for their characters. The same applies when looking for good female wizard names. Unfortunately, there is no straightforward formula for creating a name but working with your ideas.
Even though notable cool names for girls are rare jewels, you can easily access cool ones for your character.
- Alcina: Greek sorceress and the titular character from an opera by Handel
- Agate: Good woman
- Allegra: Joyful, happy, or lively
- Andromeda: The daughter of Zeus in Greek methodology transformed into a constellation
- Ariadne: Most holy.
- Astra: The stars
- Alcina: Greek sorceress ruling over magical islands
- Asterope: Lightning
- Baymorda: Imaginative
- Beatrix: Blessed
- Bran: Raven in several Celtic languages
- Breena: Faery place
- Brigid: Celtic goddess of the forge, healing, and poetry
- Calypso: Hidden
- Cedar: An ancient tree associated with wisdom and protection
- Charon: As the boatman on the River Styx, Charon ferries souls across to the Underworld. The modern Greek equivalent is Haros
- Chimera: Dream, phantasm
- Corvus: Latin for raven or crow
- Crystal: A name that became popular in the 1980s and 90s
- Delphine: A woman from Delphi
- Devin: Musical poet
- Diana: Roman name for the moon goddess, known in European lore as the Queen of the Witches
- Circe: According to Greek legend, she was a sorceress who concerted humans into wolves, lions, and swine with drugs
- Cassandra: Princess of Troy from Greek methodology
- Diana: Queen of the witches
- Draco: Dragon
- Eartha: Earthly from Old English
- Endora: The magical mother-in-law in the TV sitcom Bewitched
- Eris: Greek goddess of Chaos
- Erzulie: A spirit (or family of spirits) in Vodou
- Fabula: Legend
- Faye: Fairy
- Fiamma: Flame
- Foster: Forest guardian
- Freya: Noble lady
- Hazel: Fertility
- Hecate: Universal keeper of keys
- Jasmine: An aromatic flower known to be magical
- Jinx: Terrible luck
- Phoebe: Titan
- Rowena: Joy or fame
- Sylvia: The spirit of the wood
- Selene: One of the tri goddesses, Hecate and Diana being the other two
- Sidney: Servant of Dinosyus in Greek methodology
- Sophia: Feminine aspect of God
- Titania: The great one
- Vesta: To stay or dwell
What are the best female warlock names?
Enchanting, downright captivating female warlock names are what you need to make your characters enjoyable. If you are wondering where to start, you should utilize the following names in your fiction.
- Belinda: Beautiful snake
- Celeste: Heavenly
- Cerys: Love
- Charlotte: Female derivative of the name Charles
- Clementine: Mild and merciful
- Dahlia: Dahl’s flower
- Edith: Prosperous in war
- Elizabeth: Pledged to God
- Elsie: Committed to God
- Ginevra: Shadow or white wave
- Gwendolyn: White ring.
- Hazel: Associated with the plant called hazel that possesses medicinal properties
- Hecate: Mythological goddess that ruled over magic, moon, night, witchcraft, necromancy, and ghosts
- Hilda: Battle woman
- Matilda: Battle-mighty
- Ondine: According to legend, she was a spirit of waters
- Ophelia: Help
- Poppy: Red flower.
- Sabrina: White rose
- Selene: Moon goddess
- Selma: Godly helmet
- Vera: Faith or verity
- Willow: A species of tree associated with elegance and grace
- Zelda: Grey fighting maid
Cute wizard girl names
Maybe you are not interested in fierce female wizard moniker and are looking for something cute. When deciding the ultimate wizard girl names, it is just as much about the name as it is about the story behind it. Therefore, make sure you settle on the most idealistic witch names for girls for your character.
- Agate: Good woman
- Alita: Winged one
- Althea: Healer
- Alvin/Alvina: Elf
- Ambrosia/Ambrosius: Food of the gods
- Amethyst: Lovely purple stone, known to the ancients for bringing sobriety, wisdom, and protection, especially to travellers
- Angela: Divine messenger
- Aeolus: Wind
- Aradia: Legendary Italian Witch, one of the principal figures in Charles Godfrey Leland's 1899 work Aradia, or the Gospel of the Witches
- Asterope: Starry face
- Aurelia: The golden one
- Beatrix: She who brings happiness or blessing
- Bessie: An oath to God
- Belinda: Immortality and wisdom
- Bridget: The heavenly one
- Cerys: Love
- Elsie: Pledge to God
- Evanora: Life and is of Hebrew origin
- Flora: Flowers
- Gaia: Goddess of the earth
- Glinda: Fair or good
- Mira: Admirable, peaceful, world or female ruler
- Nora: Light
- Rowena: Joy or fame
- Selene: Goddess of the moon
- Raven: Crow
- Tasmin: Twin associated with one of the witches of England Tasmin Blight
- Zelda: Grey fighting maid
Evil witch monikers for your fantasy character
If you are bored by the simple and friendly witch and wizard names for females and are looking for something evil and a great representation of the common perception, you are in luck. You can access a massive collection of such names that perfectly represent your fantasy character and bring out what you desire.
- Bellatrix: A very evil figure in the Harry Potter series
- Melisandre: Typical bad figure in modern literature
- Cerridwen: Welsh enchantress
- Cordelia: Jewel of the sea
- Lilith: Adam’s first wife and often associated with goddesses and night demons
- Strega: Italian name for a witch
What is the name of a female sorcerer?
Even though the name sorcerer is for any gender, many people refer to a female sorcerer as a sorceress. Also, they can be referred to by the standard and widely accepted term witch that is often associated with evil acts.
What's a good name for a wizard?
When picking the most appropriate wizard monikers, there isn't a standard naming system. It is all about choosing what is perfect for the occasion and event. For instance, if you are looking for something evil that will invoke fear, you might decide to go for evil wizard names. However, according to legend, specific names of renowned wizards would be a good idea.
What are some female witch names?
You can explore the massive collection of famous witch names and adopt the ones you consider suit your needs. You can go for Andromeda, Circe, Elspeth, Ursula and many more. Just go for aesthetic names that sound cool.
What is a good female wizard name?
An excellent female wizard name brings out the meaning you desire. Therefore, it is good to check out the meaning of such monikers when settling on one.
Take the same approach you do while looking for baby names, as in most cases, people want meaningful names for their children. Again, you can source inspiration from movies and television series like American Horror Story and others for the most current names.
What is the female gender of wizard?
The female gender of a wizard is a witch, as is commonly known. However, they can also be referred to as sorceresses or a female wizard.
Which one do you find appropriate for your fantasy character among the above female wizard names? Perhaps you prefer going for evil ones to give your character ideal spookiness and create respect. Or maybe you like a firm name that comes out warrior-like. It is up to you to settle on the one witchy aesthetic name you prefer. After all, playing fantasy games is fun; you get to name your characters however you like.
Source: YEN.com.gh