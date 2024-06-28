The best cottagecore outfit ideas: Top 20 outfits to try out

Cottagecore has taken over the fashion scene, offering a dreamy escape to a simpler, nature-inspired lifestyle. This aesthetic is defined by romantic, vintage-inspired apparel with a hint of rustic charm. Explore the top cottagecore outfits for men and women to try.

Flowy floral dresses, denim overalls, plaid shirts, and Ggingham dresses are some of the best cottagecore outfits. Photo: @thepansygarden, @oeyes_selected on Instagram (modified by author)

What does cottagecore mean? Cottagecore is a cultural movement that idealises a simple, rural lifestyle. It emphasises self-sufficiency, nature, and a romanticised version of country life.

20 best cottagecore outfits

What clothing style is cottagecore? Cottagecore fashion incorporates vintage-inspired pieces, natural fabrics, and a soft, earthy colour palette. Here are the best cottagecore outfit ideas for males and females and how to style them.

Cottagecore outfits for females

Cottagecore is a lovely blend of nostalgia, nature, and simplicity that captures the essence of peaceful rural living. Here are the best cottagecore outfits for ladies that embrace the trend's pastoral and romantic vibe.

1. Flowy floral dresses

Different designs and patterns of flowy floral dresses. Photo: @potential_essentials on Instagram (modified by author)

A flowy floral dress is the epitome of cottagecore aesthetics. Look for dresses with delicate floral designs, puff sleeves, and ruffled hems. This outfit is ideal for outdoor picnics or a day of gardening. To complete the look, pair it with ankle boots or casual sandals.

2. Floral midi skirt and vintage cardigan

Layering is critical to achieving the cosy cottagecore vibe. A vintage cardigan over a floral midi skirt and a plain top creates a classic look. Opt for cardigans in soft, muted colours and skirts with small floral prints. Complete the outfit with modest jewellery and vintage-inspired shoes.

3. Peasant blouse and linen overalls

Ladies in green linen overalls and white and red peasant blouse. Photo: @livethefrenchwaynow, @fromthemudtothestars on Instagram (modified by author)

Linen overalls are stylish and practical, making them a must-have in any cottagecore wardrobe. Pair them with a loose, billowy peasant blouse with smocked or lace accents. This ensemble is perfect for gardening or leisurely outdoor activities, and it may be paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

4. Gingham dress

Pink and multi-coloured Gingham dresses. Photo: @emmapaton, @coalandcandyfloss on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for a cottagecore dress to impress? Gingham designs are common in cottagecore fashion. Gingham dresses, particularly in pastel tones, offer a fun yet timeless look. Wear it with a straw hat and modest jewellery for a stunning countryside look. This dress is suitable for both casual and semi-formal events.

5. High-waisted pants and button-up blouse

A vintage button-up blouse and a lady wearing white high-waisted pants. Photo: @thepineapplepost, @rubybegonias on Instagram (modified by author)

High-waisted trousers with a pristine button-up blouse and puff sleeves create a chic and cosy cottagecore look. Wear earthy tones and essential accessories such as a straw hat and leather shoes to complement the rustic vibe.

6. Prairie dress

Ladies in cream and blue prairie dresses. Photo: @thepansygarden on Instagram (modified by author)

Prairie dresses are classic cottagecore pieces with voluminous skirts, high necklines, and delicate lace or embroidery accents. These gowns evoke nostalgia and are ideal for achieving a dreamy, romantic look. Pair with basic flats or lace-up boots.

7. Crochet top and tiered skirt

Ladies in a blue crochet top and a tiered floral skirt. Photo: @kmakesthings, amberstitches777 on Instagram (modified by author)

A tiered skirt adds movement and fun to your outfit. Pair it with a crochet top to create a textured, vintage-inspired look. This combo looks best in earth tones and floral prints, and you can finish it off with simple flats or canvas shoes. This is one of the best casual cottagecore outfits for women.

8. Wrap dress

Ladies in black and blue checked wrap dresses. Photo: @junolovesthread, @trine.schroeder on Instagram (modified by author)

Wrap dresses are flattering and easy to wear, making them popular in cottagecore fashion. Look for dresses with floral or ditsy designs to embody the vibe. For a day out in nature, pair it with comfy sandals or ankle boots.

9. Peasant blouse and maxi skirt

A beige peasant blouse and a lady in a white maxi skirt. Photo: @emilytatumcooper, @clobberbournemouth (modified by author)

A peasant blouse worn with a flowing maxi skirt creates the perfect cottagecore look. Choose earthy tones for the skirt, such as olive, beige, and rust, and blouses with lace or puff sleeve accents. This combination is comfortable and elegant, making it ideal for casual occasions.

10. Pinafore dress

A pinafore dress worn over a plain blouse or turtleneck is functional and stylish. This versatile piece can be styled to suit various occasions. Choose natural textiles like cotton or linen and pair them with Mary Janes or ankle boots.

Cottagecore outfits for males

Although cottagecore is often associated with feminine styles, it can also be excellently adapted for males. Here are the best cottagecore outfits for men that will evoke a romantic, pastoral look.

1. Linen overalls and peasant shirt

Man in a grey linen overalls and beige peasant shirt. Photo: @tribu.guazu, @jovan.p.dockmanovich/Instagram (modified by author)

Linen overalls are a cottagecore fashion staple. Wear them with a loose, billowy peasant shirt for a casual and rustic vibe. Use earth tones such as soft browns, olive, or beige to keep the ensemble natural and grounded. Pair it with some comfortable leather shoes or rustic boots to finish the look.

2. Vintage button-up shirt and corduroy pants

A vintage button-up shirt and brown high-waisted corduroy pants. Photo: @raytriumph, @natandmargovintage on Instagram (modified by author)

Vintage button-up shirts with elaborate patterns or subtle needlework look great with high-waisted corduroy pants. This combination conveys a feeling of timeless elegance while remaining functional and comfy. Earthy colours like forest green, brown, and rust are ideal for these cottagecore aesthetic outfits.

3. Cable knit cardigan and khaki pants

A cable knit cardigan brings texture and comfort to any ensemble. Pair it with a basic white shirt and khaki trousers for a clean, classic look. Finish the look with leather accessories such as a belt and boots. This combo is ideal for the transitional seasons.

4. Flannel shirt and dark jeans

A man in different prints of flannel shirts and dark blue jeans. Photo: @willhalbert on Instagram (modified by author)

A flannel shirt in muted colours such as navy, burgundy, or olive green, worn with dark trousers, exudes a rugged, outdoor vibe. Roll up the sleeves and pair with leather boots to complete the rustic look. This ensemble is practical and elegant, making it ideal for various activities.

5. Linen blazer and rolled-up chinos

A linen blazer over a plain t-shirt and rolled-up chino pants create the perfect cottagecore look. This look is ideal for warmer weather and occasions that require a touch of extra polish. Pair with loafers or casual lace-up shoes.

6. Denim overalls and plaid shirt

Denim overalls worn with a classic plaid shirt create a quintessential cottagecore outfit. This look is both stylish and practical, perfect for exploring the countryside or a day of gardening. Choose overalls with a slightly worn appearance and finish with sturdy work boots.

7. Henley shirt and suspenders

A man in a Henley shirt and suspenders and another in a cream Henley shirt. Photo: @crushonretro, @tom_belafonte on Instagram (modified by author)

A Henley shirt worn with trousers and suspenders creates a vintage, workwear-inspired aesthetic. Opt for natural textures and muted colours to keep the look grounded in cottagecore ideals.

8. Wool trousers and knit sweater

Men in wool pants, knit sweaters and grey wool trousers. Photo: @gilded_age_vintages, @antiqueworkwear on Instagram (modified by author)

A chunky knit sweater paired with wool trousers creates a cosy yet sophisticated cottagecore outfit for cooler weather. Look for sweaters in muted colours and natural fibres. Accessorise them with a simple wool cap and leather boots to enhance the rustic vibe.

9. Button-down shirt and tweed vest

A blue button-down shirt (L) and a grey tweed vest (R). Photo: @MenswearDeals, @StudioSuits on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A crisp button-down shirt paired with a tweed vest adds a sense of antique refinement. Pair this combination with tailored trousers and leather brogues for a polished yet laid-back aesthetic. This cottagecore outfit is ideal for a leisurely day out or a picnic.

10. Patchwork pants and pullover sweater

Denim patchwork pants and grey vintage pullover sweater. Photo: @vintagekleidungstore, @vintagecustoman on Instagram (modified by author)

Patchwork pants paired with a cosy pullover sweater offer a playful yet coherent appearance. The patchwork gives the outfit a handcrafted, rustic feel, while the sweater keeps the outfit cosy and inviting. Complete the look with boots or simple canvas shoes.

What time period is cottagecore?

Cottagecore draws inspiration from various historical periods, most notably the Victorian and early 20th centuries. It romanticises the pastoral life of these eras, combining aspects from different decades to produce a timeless, nostalgic look.

What replaced cottagecore?

While cottagecore is still popular, new aesthetic movements have evolved, including "dark academia," which emphasises intellectual activities and a scholarly, vintage-inspired wardrobe, and "light academia," which gives a brighter, more optimistic take on academia-inspired style. These movements are similar to cottagecore but appeal to different tastes and preferences.

What are dark cottagecore outfits?

For those who prefer a darker take on the conventional cottagecore aesthetic, consider incorporating deep, moody colours like forest green, burgundy, and navy. Velvet fabrics, dark floral prints, and gothic-inspired accessories can be combined to create a mysterious yet fascinating style.

Cottagecore outfits embrace a simpler, more tranquil lifestyle through classic, romantic apparel. The above outfits combine nostalgia, practicality, and rustic charm, making them ideal for anybody wishing to infuse the enchantment of the countryside into their wardrobe.

