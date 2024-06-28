The best cottagecore outfit ideas: Top 20 outfits to try out
Cottagecore has taken over the fashion scene, offering a dreamy escape to a simpler, nature-inspired lifestyle. This aesthetic is defined by romantic, vintage-inspired apparel with a hint of rustic charm. Explore the top cottagecore outfits for men and women to try.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 20 best cottagecore outfits
- Cottagecore outfits for females
- Cottagecore outfits for males
- 1. Linen overalls and peasant shirt
- 2. Vintage button-up shirt and corduroy pants
- 3. Cable knit cardigan and khaki pants
- 4. Flannel shirt and dark jeans
- 5. Linen blazer and rolled-up chinos
- 6. Denim overalls and plaid shirt
- 7. Henley shirt and suspenders
- 8. Wool trousers and knit sweater
- 9. Button-down shirt and tweed vest
- 10. Patchwork pants and pullover sweater
- What time period is cottagecore?
- What replaced cottagecore?
- What are dark cottagecore outfits?
What does cottagecore mean? Cottagecore is a cultural movement that idealises a simple, rural lifestyle. It emphasises self-sufficiency, nature, and a romanticised version of country life.
20 best cottagecore outfits
What clothing style is cottagecore? Cottagecore fashion incorporates vintage-inspired pieces, natural fabrics, and a soft, earthy colour palette. Here are the best cottagecore outfit ideas for males and females and how to style them.
Cottagecore outfits for females
Cottagecore is a lovely blend of nostalgia, nature, and simplicity that captures the essence of peaceful rural living. Here are the best cottagecore outfits for ladies that embrace the trend's pastoral and romantic vibe.
1. Flowy floral dresses
A flowy floral dress is the epitome of cottagecore aesthetics. Look for dresses with delicate floral designs, puff sleeves, and ruffled hems. This outfit is ideal for outdoor picnics or a day of gardening. To complete the look, pair it with ankle boots or casual sandals.
2. Floral midi skirt and vintage cardigan
Layering is critical to achieving the cosy cottagecore vibe. A vintage cardigan over a floral midi skirt and a plain top creates a classic look. Opt for cardigans in soft, muted colours and skirts with small floral prints. Complete the outfit with modest jewellery and vintage-inspired shoes.
3. Peasant blouse and linen overalls
Linen overalls are stylish and practical, making them a must-have in any cottagecore wardrobe. Pair them with a loose, billowy peasant blouse with smocked or lace accents. This ensemble is perfect for gardening or leisurely outdoor activities, and it may be paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat.
4. Gingham dress
Are you looking for a cottagecore dress to impress? Gingham designs are common in cottagecore fashion. Gingham dresses, particularly in pastel tones, offer a fun yet timeless look. Wear it with a straw hat and modest jewellery for a stunning countryside look. This dress is suitable for both casual and semi-formal events.
5. High-waisted pants and button-up blouse
High-waisted trousers with a pristine button-up blouse and puff sleeves create a chic and cosy cottagecore look. Wear earthy tones and essential accessories such as a straw hat and leather shoes to complement the rustic vibe.
6. Prairie dress
Prairie dresses are classic cottagecore pieces with voluminous skirts, high necklines, and delicate lace or embroidery accents. These gowns evoke nostalgia and are ideal for achieving a dreamy, romantic look. Pair with basic flats or lace-up boots.
7. Crochet top and tiered skirt
A tiered skirt adds movement and fun to your outfit. Pair it with a crochet top to create a textured, vintage-inspired look. This combo looks best in earth tones and floral prints, and you can finish it off with simple flats or canvas shoes. This is one of the best casual cottagecore outfits for women.
8. Wrap dress
Wrap dresses are flattering and easy to wear, making them popular in cottagecore fashion. Look for dresses with floral or ditsy designs to embody the vibe. For a day out in nature, pair it with comfy sandals or ankle boots.
9. Peasant blouse and maxi skirt
A peasant blouse worn with a flowing maxi skirt creates the perfect cottagecore look. Choose earthy tones for the skirt, such as olive, beige, and rust, and blouses with lace or puff sleeve accents. This combination is comfortable and elegant, making it ideal for casual occasions.
10. Pinafore dress
A pinafore dress worn over a plain blouse or turtleneck is functional and stylish. This versatile piece can be styled to suit various occasions. Choose natural textiles like cotton or linen and pair them with Mary Janes or ankle boots.
Cottagecore outfits for males
Although cottagecore is often associated with feminine styles, it can also be excellently adapted for males. Here are the best cottagecore outfits for men that will evoke a romantic, pastoral look.
1. Linen overalls and peasant shirt
Linen overalls are a cottagecore fashion staple. Wear them with a loose, billowy peasant shirt for a casual and rustic vibe. Use earth tones such as soft browns, olive, or beige to keep the ensemble natural and grounded. Pair it with some comfortable leather shoes or rustic boots to finish the look.
2. Vintage button-up shirt and corduroy pants
Vintage button-up shirts with elaborate patterns or subtle needlework look great with high-waisted corduroy pants. This combination conveys a feeling of timeless elegance while remaining functional and comfy. Earthy colours like forest green, brown, and rust are ideal for these cottagecore aesthetic outfits.
3. Cable knit cardigan and khaki pants
A cable knit cardigan brings texture and comfort to any ensemble. Pair it with a basic white shirt and khaki trousers for a clean, classic look. Finish the look with leather accessories such as a belt and boots. This combo is ideal for the transitional seasons.
4. Flannel shirt and dark jeans
A flannel shirt in muted colours such as navy, burgundy, or olive green, worn with dark trousers, exudes a rugged, outdoor vibe. Roll up the sleeves and pair with leather boots to complete the rustic look. This ensemble is practical and elegant, making it ideal for various activities.
5. Linen blazer and rolled-up chinos
A linen blazer over a plain t-shirt and rolled-up chino pants create the perfect cottagecore look. This look is ideal for warmer weather and occasions that require a touch of extra polish. Pair with loafers or casual lace-up shoes.
6. Denim overalls and plaid shirt
Denim overalls worn with a classic plaid shirt create a quintessential cottagecore outfit. This look is both stylish and practical, perfect for exploring the countryside or a day of gardening. Choose overalls with a slightly worn appearance and finish with sturdy work boots.
7. Henley shirt and suspenders
A Henley shirt worn with trousers and suspenders creates a vintage, workwear-inspired aesthetic. Opt for natural textures and muted colours to keep the look grounded in cottagecore ideals.
8. Wool trousers and knit sweater
A chunky knit sweater paired with wool trousers creates a cosy yet sophisticated cottagecore outfit for cooler weather. Look for sweaters in muted colours and natural fibres. Accessorise them with a simple wool cap and leather boots to enhance the rustic vibe.
9. Button-down shirt and tweed vest
A crisp button-down shirt paired with a tweed vest adds a sense of antique refinement. Pair this combination with tailored trousers and leather brogues for a polished yet laid-back aesthetic. This cottagecore outfit is ideal for a leisurely day out or a picnic.
10. Patchwork pants and pullover sweater
Patchwork pants paired with a cosy pullover sweater offer a playful yet coherent appearance. The patchwork gives the outfit a handcrafted, rustic feel, while the sweater keeps the outfit cosy and inviting. Complete the look with boots or simple canvas shoes.
What time period is cottagecore?
Cottagecore draws inspiration from various historical periods, most notably the Victorian and early 20th centuries. It romanticises the pastoral life of these eras, combining aspects from different decades to produce a timeless, nostalgic look.
What replaced cottagecore?
While cottagecore is still popular, new aesthetic movements have evolved, including "dark academia," which emphasises intellectual activities and a scholarly, vintage-inspired wardrobe, and "light academia," which gives a brighter, more optimistic take on academia-inspired style. These movements are similar to cottagecore but appeal to different tastes and preferences.
What are dark cottagecore outfits?
For those who prefer a darker take on the conventional cottagecore aesthetic, consider incorporating deep, moody colours like forest green, burgundy, and navy. Velvet fabrics, dark floral prints, and gothic-inspired accessories can be combined to create a mysterious yet fascinating style.
Cottagecore outfits embrace a simpler, more tranquil lifestyle through classic, romantic apparel. The above outfits combine nostalgia, practicality, and rustic charm, making them ideal for anybody wishing to infuse the enchantment of the countryside into their wardrobe.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the Old Money style and fashion aesthetic guide for men and women. This aesthetic is about adopting a lifestyle and fashion sensibility that evokes a bygone era of grace and charm.
Tailored suits, blazers, and dress shirts are some male outfits that exude the Old Money vibe. Dress shirts and blouses, tailored dress pants and skirts, and dresses and gowns are some female outfits that embrace this aesthetic. Discover more outfits in this category and how to incorporate them into your wardrobe.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Racheal Murimi (Lifestyle writer) Racheal Murimi is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She has over four years of experience in creating content. Racheal graduated from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in BCom, Finance. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on various topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Racheal finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at wambuimurimi254@gmail.com