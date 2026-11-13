How to Make Your MTN Bundle Last Longer in Ghana in 2026: 10 Simple Tips

MTN Ghana subscribers can reduce how quickly their internet bundles run out by adjusting a few important settings on their smartphones

Turning off background data, reducing video quality and controlling automatic downloads can help users save significant amounts of mobile data

Monitoring data consumption regularly and choosing suitable MTN bundles can help Ghanaians avoid unnecessary spending on internet access

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For many Ghanaians, buying an internet bundle has become part of their everyday expenses. Whether for WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube or work, mobile data is essential for staying connected.

10 phone settings that can help your MTN internet bundle last longer in 2026. Image credit: Freepik, Connecting Africa

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However, some MTN subscribers find that their bundles run out much faster than expected, sometimes even when they have not spent much time browsing.

What many people may not realise is that certain smartphone settings and applications consume data in the background.

Fortunately, there are several simple ways to reduce data consumption and make an MTN bundle last longer.

10 simple ways to save your MTN data

1. Turn on data saver mode

Most Android phones have a Data Saver feature that limits how much internet applications consume in the background.

To activate it, open Settings, select Network & Internet or Connections, locate Data Saver and turn it on.

iPhone users can also activate Low Data Mode under Settings, Mobile Data and Mobile Data Options.

2. Stop apps from using background data

Some applications continue consuming internet data even when they are not being used.

Android users can open Settings, select Apps, choose an application and restrict its background mobile data usage.

On an iPhone, go to Settings, General, Background App Refresh and select Wi-Fi or Off.

3. Reduce video quality on YouTube

Watching YouTube videos in high definition can consume considerable amounts of internet data.

Instead of watching everything in 1080p or higher, consider selecting 360p or 480p, particularly when using a limited bundle.

Lower resolutions generally consume less data than high-definition streaming.

4. Turn off automatic video playback

Social media platforms can play videos automatically while users scroll through their feeds.

Check the settings on Facebook, Instagram and other applications to disable autoplay or limit playback to Wi-Fi where supported.

This can reduce unnecessary data consumption.

5. Disable automatic app updates

Applications sometimes download large updates without users paying attention.

Android users can open Google Play Store settings and set automatic app updates to Wi-Fi only.

iPhone users can visit Settings and the App Store settings to disable automatic downloads over mobile data.

Other habits that make bundles last longer

6. Download videos and music using Wi-Fi

Instead of repeatedly streaming the same content with your MTN bundle, download it over a trusted Wi-Fi connection whenever the application permits.

Some services, including YouTube Premium and music streaming platforms, support offline downloads.

This allows users to enjoy downloaded content without consuming additional mobile data.

7. Monitor which apps consume the most data

Not every application uses the same amount of internet data.

On Android, check Settings and Data Usage to identify applications consuming the most data.

iPhone users can visit Settings and Mobile Data to view data consumption by individual applications.

Consider restricting apps that consume more internet data than necessary.

8. Check your MTN bundle balance regularly

Keeping track of your remaining bundle can help you manage your internet usage.

MTN subscribers can use the MyMTN app to view their available data balance.

Checking regularly makes it easier to recognise unusually high consumption and adjust browsing habits before the bundle runs out.

9. Switch off your hotspot when not in use

Sharing your internet connection with other devices can quickly reduce your available data.

Connected laptops and smartphones may download updates, synchronise files or stream content without your knowledge.

Always switch off your hotspot after use and protect it with a strong password.

You can also disable mobile data when you do not need an internet connection, although this may interrupt online notifications.

10. Choose the right MTN bundle for your needs

Different internet packages are suitable for different browsing habits.

Someone who mainly uses WhatsApp and reads news articles may require considerably less data than someone who frequently streams videos or downloads large files.

Compare available offers using the MyMTN app or MTN's bundle menus before purchasing.

Also check the validity period and renewal conditions, as these can vary between packages.

Conclusion

Making an MTN internet bundle last longer does not necessarily mean avoiding social media or stopping normal browsing activities.

Small changes, including reducing video quality, limiting background activity and monitoring data usage, can make a noticeable difference.

Although these measures cannot extend a bundle beyond its stated validity period, they can help Ghanaians get more value from the data they purchase.

MTN Nigeria addressed rapid data depletion

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that MTN Nigeria addressed widespread subscriber complaints about rapid data depletion at a forum in Abuja on October 26, 2026

The telecom giant named TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp among apps capable of draining significant data bundles

MTN and Xiaomi representatives outlined five specific smartphone settings Nigerians should change to cut data consumption

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Source: YEN.com.gh