MTN Nigeria addressed widespread subscriber complaints about rapid data depletion at a forum in Abuja on October 26, 2026

The telecom giant named TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp among apps capable of draining significant data bundles

MTN and Xiaomi representatives outlined five specific smartphone settings Nigerians should change to cut data consumption

MTN Nigeria has publicly addressed one of the most persistent frustrations among its subscribers: why data bundles seem to vanish far faster than expected.

Speaking at the "Data on Trial" forum in Abuja on Monday, October 26, 2026, held alongside the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit, MTN Nigeria's General Manager of Network Performance, Mike Ndukwe, pushed back against allegations that the company deliberately drains subscribers' data.

MTN has explained why Nigerians’ data finishes fast, reveals phone settings to change. Photo credit: Isaac Kasamani

Source: Getty Images

"We're not stealing your data. However, we completely understand how it feels, especially right now, where every amount counts," Ndukwe said.

He identified video streaming, automatic media downloads and background applications as the primary culprits behind unexpected data use.

Among the apps flagged were TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp. Ndukwe noted that a single 15-second TikTok clip could consume anywhere between two and 20 megabytes depending on its resolution.

He added that while WhatsApp text messages use minimal data, group media, status updates and auto-downloads can quietly drain a bundle without the user noticing.

"If your WhatsApp is set on auto-download, straight away it hits your data bundle," he said.

Ndukwe also revealed that data consumption across the network had grown by roughly 43 per cent year-on-year, a figure he attributed to rising digital activity among Nigerians.

Why Your Phone and MTN May Show Different Data Figures

MTN Nigeria's General Manager of IT Operations, David Ogunsola, offered an explanation for why the data balance shown on a subscriber's phone sometimes differs from what the network records.

He cited measurement methods, background traffic, session timing and rounding practices as contributing factors, with discrepancies potentially reaching up to 12 per cent in some cases.

Ogunsola also clarified that network technologies such as 3G and 4G primarily affect connection speed rather than dictating how much data a given activity uses.

Faster connections, however, can encourage higher-quality streaming, which in turn increases consumption.

MTN Nigeria's Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, separately addressed rising internet service costs, pointing to electricity and infrastructure expenses as key drivers.

He noted that Nigerian operators often fund their own power and transport logistics for network facilities, costs that counterparts in Europe and the United States typically do not bear.

5 Settings MTN and Xiaomi Say Nigerians Should Change

Xiaomi Nigeria's Northwest Sales Manager, Kevin Kojode, joined the conversation by highlighting automatic software updates, cloud backups and unrestricted hotspot connections as further sources of hidden data use.

"Today, users don't just go online, they stay online," Kojode said.

Both MTN and Xiaomi recommended five practical steps for subscribers looking to reduce unnecessary data consumption:

1. Disable automatic media downloads on WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

2. Lower video streaming quality on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

3. Restrict software updates and cloud backups to Wi-Fi connections only.

4. Limit background data usage and identify which apps are consuming the most.

5. Monitor hotspot connections and track data balances through smartphone settings or the MyMTN application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh