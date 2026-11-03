Ghanaian motorists can use the Waze navigation app to receive alerts about speed cameras and police checks

The app allows drivers to share information about police presence, mobile cameras and other road hazards

With TraffiTech now operational in Ghana, drivers can activate these alerts, although they are not guaranteed to detect every camera

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Ghanaian motorists can now explore a navigation app that provides alerts about speed cameras, police checks and speed limits as the Ghana Police Service begins enforcing its new TraffiTech-GH system.

Ghanaian drivers discover app that warns of speed cameras amid TraffiTech rollout. Image credit: Freepik, Waze

Source: UGC

The application, known as Waze, has attracted attention following the rollout of TraffiTech on November 1, 2026, as drivers look for ways to stay informed about road conditions and traffic enforcement.

Unlike conventional navigation applications that primarily provide directions, Waze incorporates information shared by other motorists, including reports about police presence, mobile speed cameras, accidents and road hazards.

The application is available on Android and iOS devices and can provide visual and audible notifications to drivers approaching reported enforcement locations.

How Waze alerts drivers to cameras

According to Waze's official support documentation, the application uses camera locations submitted by map editors and partners to notify motorists about enforcement equipment along their routes.

It also allows users to report police sightings, including mobile cameras, although some features may vary depending on the country.

Explaining how its camera detection system operates, Waze states:

"Cameras are added to the map based on reports from our partners and map editors."

This means a motorist travelling along a road where a camera has been mapped may receive a notification before reaching the location.

The application also includes a speedometer feature that can warn drivers when they exceed recorded speed limits.

However, Waze is not directly connected to Ghana's TraffiTech enforcement system, and there is no guarantee that every police camera will appear on its map.

How to activate Waze camera alerts

Motorists interested in using the feature can download Waze from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.

After installing the application, drivers can follow these steps:

Open Waze and navigate to Settings. Select Alerts and reports. Tap Reports and choose Cameras. Enable Show on map and Alert while driving for the desired camera categories. Return to the settings menu and configure the Speedometer feature to receive speeding notifications.

Waze notes that camera alerts are generally enabled by default, although users can customise their preferences.

The development comes as Ghana's Motor Traffic and Transport Department intensifies automated traffic enforcement through TraffiTech-GH.

The police have deployed fixed and mobile cameras to detect speeding offences, with electronic notices sent to vehicle owners when violations are confirmed.

Despite the usefulness of Waze, motorists are advised not to depend entirely on the application to avoid penalties, since unreported or newly deployed cameras may not appear.

Observing posted speed limits remains the most reliable way to avoid speeding fines and ensure safety on Ghana's roads.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh