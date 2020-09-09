MOH admission portal: Online registration, list, and status 2022/2023

The Ministry of Health is the department tasked with improving the general health and wellbeing of Ghanaian citizens. One of the methods of achieving this goal is through the continuous training of health professionals through the government’s Health Training Institution (HTI). Those seeking to pursue health-related courses at the institution must apply via the MOH admission portal.

The HTI portal homepage.

Source: Instagram

The online portal allows prospective students to log in, upload any documents or files, and declare their candidature. Here is everything you need to know about the Ministry of Health online registration, lists, and admission status for the 2022/2023 intake.

How to use the MOH admission portal

Here is a look at the general requirements for making an application on the portal.

Have an active internet connection and access to a laptop, tablet, or desktop on which to make the application.

Basic computer skills, such as opening a word-editing program

An e-voucher. This will cost you 200GH. The voucher number will be used for registration verification, results processing, SMS alerts, and other correspondence services.

A dedicated phone number and email address to be used for correspondence purposes.

Your Ghanaian residential address.

Meet the minimum academic requirements for the course you intend to enrol in.

Your certificates in PDF format.

A passport-sized photograph.

How to purchase an MOH e-voucher

You can obtain your voucher from the following banks.

Agricultural Development Bank (ADB)

Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB)

Alternatively, you can use your mobile money wallet to purchase an e-voucher.

Follow the steps below to purchase the voucher on MTN, Airtel Money, Vodafone Cash, or Tigo Pesa.

Open the dialer on your phone application Dial “*887*18#” without the quotation marks Process the USSD code using the SIM card you wish to make payments from. Enter ‘MOH’ without quotation marks. Key in your mobile wallet PIN Tap on the Send button. An SMS will be sent to you after successful payment. It will have details of your e-voucher.

How do I register on the HTI portal?

A lady using her laptop.

Source: UGC

Once you have bought an e-voucher and ensured you meet all the academic requirements, it Is time to get started on the application.

Open your preferred browser on your device. Navigate to the MOH admission portal Tap on the green Apply Now button You will be asked to input a serial number and PIN. Obtain these by scratching the e-voucher you purchased to reveal the codes. You will be prompted to input your personal details, including names, residential address, and contact details. Enter parents and next of kin data: You will be required to input details that include their names and contact information. Fill in your education background details: Indicate the qualifications you have and the institutions in which you have studied. Choose your preferred course: Specify the program you wish to undertake at the Health Training Institute. Ensure you have attained the minimum requirements for the respective discipline. Upload a passport-sized photograph with a plain colour background. Attach supporting academic documents: These could be your WASSCE or SSSCE certificates and diploma certificates. Ensure all your uploads are in PDF format. Save the information after every step: This will prevent you from losing your information input for whatever reason. Check for errors and omissions: Ensure you double-check all the information you have entered before submitting. Submit the application form and agree to the terms and conditions. Print out your application and store it safely: This will be proof that you sent out your application.

Deadlines for the MOH admission portal in 2022/2023

The 2022 MOH online admission portal was opened on May 16, 2022, and will be closed on Friday, July 29, 2022. These dates were announced by the ministry of health in Ghana.

How can I check my admission status in MOH?

Once the application phase closes, follow the procedure outlined below to ascertain whether you have been shortlisted.

Visit the MOH admission status portal at healthtraining.gov.gh Login to your account using the PIN and serial number captured in the e-voucher you bought during the registration period. If you bought your e-voucher via your mobile money provider, dial *887*18# and select ‘Yes’ and tap on the ‘Send’ button. Details of your e-voucher will be displayed on the next screen. Note these details down so that you won’t have to repeat the same steps when you want to log into the portal again. Head back to the NTC portal and click on ‘check your status.’ If you have been shortlisted, the system will display an interview date. Take note of this date and attend the interview as instructed. To check your interview results, log into your account. If successful, you will be required to print your admission form, check out the required fees, and report on the day of admission.

MOH Nursing Training Institute contacts

A person using a phone.

Source: UGC

If you experience any difficulties using the HTI portal, feel free to seek assistance through the means outlined below.

Phone: +233 54 647 1389, +233 54 647 1364, +233 54 647 1374

+233 54 647 1389, +233 54 647 1364, +233 54 647 1374 Email: support@healthtraining.gov.gh

support@healthtraining.gov.gh Postal address: P.O. Box M44, Ministries, Accra

P.O. Box M44, Ministries, Accra Facebook: @MOHGhana

@MOHGhana Instagram: @mohgovgh

The MOH admission portal was designed to make it easy for applicants to enrol in the Health Training Institution in Ghana. The portal is easily accessible by any potential applicant with an internet connection and a suitable device.

