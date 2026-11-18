A Ghanaian researcher says locally produced rice is genetically comparable to Vietnamese varieties, challenging long-held consumer perceptions

Professor Maxwell Darko Asante of the CSIR Crops Research Institute pointed to incorrect cooking methods as the key factor distorting how Ghanaian rice tastes

The researcher also flagged cheaper illegally imported rice and the appreciation of the cedi as major threats to local rice producers

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Ghanaian rice is genetically equivalent to Vietnamese rice, and the belief that local varieties are inferior may stem from how consumers cook them rather than the quality of the grain itself, a leading agricultural researcher has said.

A Ghanaian researcher says locally produced rice is genetically comparable to Vietnamese varieties, challenging long-held consumer perceptions

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Professor Maxwell Darko Asante, Director of the Crops Research Institute (CRI) at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), made the claim during a Joy FM radio interview on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, monitored by Graphic Online.

Prof. Asante, whose doctorate focused on rice grain quality breeding, said studies conducted at the DNA level had confirmed the genetic similarity between Ghanaian and Vietnamese rice varieties.

"My PhD was on breeding for rice grain quality, and I tell you that the varieties here, in terms of genotype, match the one from Vietnam," he said.

He explained that freshly harvested local rice requires significantly less water during cooking than imported Asian rice, which is typically stored for extended periods before being shipped to Ghana. Consumers familiar with imported varieties often apply the same water ratios to fresh Ghanaian rice, producing an overcooked, mushy texture that leads them to conclude the local product is of lower quality.

Beyond texture, Prof. Asante argued that freshly harvested Ghanaian rice actually holds an advantage in aroma and taste precisely because of its shorter storage period, since imported rice can sit in warehouses for months before reaching Ghanaian markets.

Handling Ghana rice after harvest

The researcher acknowledged that poor post-harvest practices by some farmers do occasionally compromise the final product. He stressed that proper drying, moisture management and milling are essential to maintaining consistent grain quality and said rice requires more specialised handling than many other crops.

Prof. Asante also identified cheaper imported rice as a serious threat to local producers, noting that some of it enters Ghana through unapproved routes and is sold at prices domestic farmers cannot match. The recent appreciation of the cedi has compounded the problem by making imported rice even more affordable to consumers.

He called for sustained investment across the rice value chain, arguing that improved processing infrastructure and stronger post-harvest support would put Ghanaian rice in a far more competitive position against imported brands.

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Source: YEN.com.gh