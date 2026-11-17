Iceland Revenue and Customs published official guidance outlining which goods travellers and importers cannot bring into the country under any circumstances

A separate category of items, including firearms, live animals, and medicines, can enter Iceland but only with the correct permits from the relevant authorities

Used riding gear faces an outright ban, while fishing equipment and riding clothes used abroad must carry a valid disinfection certificate before entry

Iceland Revenue and Customs has published official guidance setting out which goods are prohibited from entering the country and which require prior authorisation before they can be imported.

The authority draws a firm distinction between items that are banned outright and those that may enter only when the importer holds the appropriate documentation.

Iceland’s customs guidance details banned imports, permits for firearms, animals and medicines. Image credit: NurPhoto, The Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Goods banned from entering Iceland

Several categories of goods are prohibited from entry under any circumstances. These include toxic and hazardous substances, narcotics, chewing tobacco, and finely powdered items. Uncooked meat products are also banned, though meat that has been boiled or canned is permitted. Additional foodstuffs, conventional weapons, and knives with blades exceeding 12 cm are also on the prohibited list.

Travellers are advised to contact Iceland Revenue and Customs directly for clarification before attempting to import any goods that may fall within these categories.

What requires a permit before arrival

A number of goods can legally enter Iceland, but only when the importer secures the correct permit in advance from the relevant authority.

Telecommunications equipment requires a permit from the Post and Telecom Administration. Firearms, ammunition, and explosives need approval from the National Police Commissioner. Travellers holding a valid European Firearms Permit are exempt from obtaining a separate permit for weapons listed on that licence, provided their stay does not exceed three months.

Live animals must receive clearance from the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority and are subject to quarantine on arrival. Plants and flowers also fall under that authority's jurisdiction and must be accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate issued in the country of origin. A limited exception applies: a bouquet of cut flowers, bulbs, or roots weighing no more than 2 kg may be brought in without a certificate.

Medicines for personal use can be carried in quantities sufficient for up to 100 days. Anabolic steroids and similar substances are subject to a stricter cap of 30 days' supply. Medicines cannot be posted into Iceland from outside the European Economic Area for personal use.

Used riding gear, including saddles, bridles, and reins, is barred from entry due to the risk of infection. Fishing equipment, angling gear, and riding clothes that have been used abroad may be brought in, but only if they are accompanied by a certificate confirming they have been properly disinfected.

Australia names food items travellers can bring into the country

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had published a list of food items passengers may legally carry into the country.

The items include biscuits, bread, cakes and pastries. The list also covers festive baked goods, specifically naming Christmas cake and Christmas pudding as products travellers may bring into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh