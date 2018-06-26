List of Access Bank branches in Ghana and their contact details

Access Bank Ghana Plc (formerly Access Bank Ghana Limited) commenced operations in May 2009 as a full-service commercial bank. It was among the first banks in Ghana to meet the BOG GHS 60 million minimum capital requirement for universal banks. Find out the locations and contacts of Access Bank branches in Ghana from this article.

Access Bank is among the leading banking and financial service providers in Ghana. It offers universal banking services and takes pride in offering the best customer experience. The institution has branches in the UK and numerous West, Central, and East African countries.

List of Access Bank branches in Accra

This article has listed Access Bank Ghana's contact numbers for all branches and locations to make work easy for you whenever you wish to visit or reach out to them. Always search for directions to Access Bank branches near you online whenever you need their services.

Access Bank branches in Accra

Access Bank Ghana has 54 branches in Ghana, including agencies. 35 of Access Bank branches are in the Greater Accra Region. Use the nearest branches since all Access Bank branches offer the same financial services and solutions. Below is a list of all in Accra, Ghana:

1. Abeka Lapaz Branch

Location: Former Bambolino Restaurant, Accra- Akweteman Road, AbekaLapaz, Accra

Former Bambolino Restaurant, Accra- Akweteman Road, AbekaLapaz, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

2. Accra Newtown Branch

Location: Accra Newtown Road, Former YAS Hotel Building, Accra

Accra Newtown Road, Former YAS Hotel Building, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

3. Achimota Branch

Location: Nsawam Road, Near Neoplan Station, Achimota, Accra

Nsawam Road, Near Neoplan Station, Achimota, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

4. Iris Branch

Location: No. Z49 Volta Street, Airport Residential Area, Accra

No. Z49 Volta Street, Airport Residential Area, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

5. ATU Mini Branch

Location: Accra Technical University, Accra

Accra Technical University, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

6. Alajo(Agency)

Location: Star Oil refueling Service Station, Alajo, Accra

Star Oil refueling Service Station, Alajo, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

7. Ashaiman Branch

Location: Accra-Ada Road, Ashaiman

Accra-Ada Road, Ashaiman Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

8. Castle Road Branch

Location: Opp Accra Sports Stadium, Osu, Accra

Opp Accra Sports Stadium, Osu, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

9. Adjiringanor Branch

Location: Baby Jet Heights, East Adjiringanor near East Legon, Accra

Baby Jet Heights, East Adjiringanor near East Legon, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

10. Darkuman (Agency)

Location: Shop No. 3, Darkuman High Street

Shop No. 3, Darkuman High Street Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

11. East Cantonment Branch

Location: 9, La Tebu Crescent, Off Giffard Road, East Cantonments, Accra

9, La Tebu Crescent, Off Giffard Road, East Cantonments, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

12. Ghana Airport Cargo Centre (GACC) Branch

Location: Opposite CFAO/Mitsubishi Showroom, Airport, Accra

Opposite CFAO/Mitsubishi Showroom, Airport, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

13. Haatso Branch

Location: Ebenezer Plaza, Haatso - Papao, On the Haatso-Atomic Road

Ebenezer Plaza, Haatso - Papao, On the Haatso-Atomic Road Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

14. Kaneshie Branch

Location: Winneba Road, Near Pamprom Traffic Light, Kaneshie, Accra

Winneba Road, Near Pamprom Traffic Light, Kaneshie, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

15. Kaneshie Post Office Branch

Location: General Post Office Premises, Kaneshie, Accra

General Post Office Premises, Kaneshie, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

16. Kantamanto Branch

Location: Tarzan House, Kantamanto Market, Accra

Tarzan House, Kantamanto Market, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

17. Lashibi Branch

Location: Opposite Farm Vivian, Lashibi, Accra

Opposite Farm Vivian, Lashibi, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

18. Legon Branch

Location: No 2 Banking Square, University of Ghana, Legon, Near University Basic School

No 2 Banking Square, University of Ghana, Legon, Near University Basic School Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

19. Madina Branch

Location: Hollywood Shopping Centre, Accra - Aburi Road

Hollywood Shopping Centre, Accra - Aburi Road Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

20. Nima Branch

Location: Nima Roundabout, Accra

Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

21. Nima (Agency)

Location: House No. 114/12, Nima Market

House No. 114/12, Nima Market Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

22. North Industrial Area Branch

Location: Dadeban Road, Accra

Dadeban Road, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

23. Odorkor Branch

Location : Odorkor-Kwashieman High Street, Odorkor Official Town, Greater Accra

: Odorkor-Kwashieman High Street, Odorkor Official Town, Greater Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

24. Osu Oxford Street Branch

Location: 41 Cantonments Road, Next to Osu Food Court, Oxford Street, Osu, Accra

41 Cantonments Road, Next to Osu Food Court, Oxford Street, Osu, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

25. Osu Watson House Branch

Location: Watson House, Osu, La Road, Accra

Watson House, Osu, La Road, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

26. Okaishie Branch

Location: House No D767 /A, Beach Avenue, Tudu, Okaishie, Accra

House No D767 /A, Beach Avenue, Tudu, Okaishie, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

27. Ring Road Central Branch

Location: Abena Ateaa Towers, Ring Road, Accra

Abena Ateaa Towers, Ring Road, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

28. South Industrial Area Branch

Location: Sikkens House, Old Fadama Road, South Industrial Area

Sikkens House, Old Fadama Road, South Industrial Area Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

29. Spintex Road Branch

Location: Blue Gate, Near Coca cola Roundabout, Spintex Road, Accra

Blue Gate, Near Coca cola Roundabout, Spintex Road, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

30. Tema Community 1 Branch

Location: Near Comm. 1 market, Tema

Near Comm. 1 market, Tema Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

31. Tema Industrial Area Branch

Location: TT Brothers building, Off Tema – Aflao Road, Accra

TT Brothers building, Off Tema – Aflao Road, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

32. Tema Main Branch

Location: Off Fishing Harbour Road, Opposite Maersk Line, Tema, Accra

Off Fishing Harbour Road, Opposite Maersk Line, Tema, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

33. UPSA Branch

Location: UPSA Premises, East Legon, Accra

UPSA Premises, East Legon, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

34. Octagon Branch

Location: Suite 209, The Octagon, Accra Central, Accra

Suite 209, The Octagon, Accra Central, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

35. UPSA Digital Branch

Location: First Floor, New Student Centre Building, East Legon, Accra

First Floor, New Student Centre Building, East Legon, Accra Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

Access Bank branches in the Ashanti Region

The institution acquired Intercontinental Bank in 2012. The move enabled it to access the largest part of Ghana's market, including the Ashanti Region. The bank achieved over 175,000 and had 39 office locations at that time. Below are Access bank branches in the Ashanti Region:

36. Alabar Branch

Location: House No. ZE Alabar, Kumasi

House No. ZE Alabar, Kumasi Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

37. Suame Branch

Location: Offinso – Kumasi Road, Suame, Kumasi

Offinso – Kumasi Road, Suame, Kumasi Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

38. New Amakom Branch

Location: Near Angola Traffic Light, New Amakom

Near Angola Traffic Light, New Amakom Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

39. Adum Branch

Location: Prempeh II Street, Adum, Kumasi

Prempeh II Street, Adum, Kumasi Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

40. KNUST Branch

Location: Victory Towers, Ayeduase, Kumasi

Victory Towers, Ayeduase, Kumasi Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

41. Kejetia Branch

Location: SAT Building, Kejetia, Kumasi

SAT Building, Kejetia, Kumasi Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

42. Ahodwo Branch

Location: Ahodwo Branch, Close to the Ahodwo Roundabout, SONAR 3000 building

Ahodwo Branch, Close to the Ahodwo Roundabout, SONAR 3000 building Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

Access Bank branches in the Western Region

Access Bank has received more awards in the past decade, including the Best Growing Banking at the 2012 Ghana Banking Awards and the Bank of the Year in 2013. The bank continues to set high standards for sustainable business practices. People in the Western Region can use these Access Bank branches:

43. Enchi Branch

Location: On the Enchi Main Road, Adjacent the former Court Building

On the Enchi Main Road, Adjacent the former Court Building Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

44. Sefwi Wiawso Branch

Location: Opposite the Ghana Sefwi, Mpomamu Road

Opposite the Ghana Sefwi, Mpomamu Road Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

45. Takoradi Market Circle

Location: Market Circle, Former Base Laboratory

Market Circle, Former Base Laboratory Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

46. Tarkwa Branch

Location: Post Office Road

Post Office Road Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

Access bank branches in the Central Region

Access Bank helps its employees explore their potential and talents to the maximum. As a result, its staff delivers superior value to customers and provides innovative solutions for the markets and communities they serve. Here are the addresses and locations of Access bank branches in the Central Region:

47. Kasoa Branch

Location: I See Shopping Mall, Opposite Petrosol Filling Station, Bawjiase Road - Kasoa.

I See Shopping Mall, Opposite Petrosol Filling Station, Bawjiase Road - Kasoa. Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

48. Kasoa (Agency)

Location: Kasoa High Tension, Near Kia Station, Off Kasoa Bawjiase Road

Kasoa High Tension, Near Kia Station, Off Kasoa Bawjiase Road Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

Access Bank branches near me (other regions of Ghana)

Access Bank is pioneering new ways of doing things. The institution keeps innovating new financial services and implementing better client/customer approaches to meet the need of the ever-dynamic market in Ghana. You can visit these Access Bank branches in Ghana for inquiries about their financial services:

49. Tamale Branch - Northern Region

Location: No. 2 Bank Street, Bank of Ghana Road, Tamale

No. 2 Bank Street, Bank of Ghana Road, Tamale Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

50. Techiman Branch - Bono East Region

Location: Block J, Sector 1, Tamale Road, Techiman

Block J, Sector 1, Tamale Road, Techiman Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

51. Koforidua Branch - Eastern Region

Location: House Number 116, Broadway Street, adjacent Bank of Ghana, Koforidua

House Number 116, Broadway Street, adjacent Bank of Ghana, Koforidua Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

52. Ho Branch - Volta Region

Location: Independence Street, Near TogbeAfede’s Palace Court, Civic Center - OLA Main Road, Ho

Independence Street, Near TogbeAfede’s Palace Court, Civic Center - OLA Main Road, Ho Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

53. Bolgatanga Branch - Upper East Region

Location: Alhaji Danladi Palace 6, Hse No A 334, Commercial Street, Bolgatanga

Alhaji Danladi Palace 6, Hse No A 334, Commercial Street, Bolgatanga Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

54. Wa Branch - Upper West Region

Location: House No. 188 Kabanye, Next to AshFoam, High Street, Wa

House No. 188 Kabanye, Next to AshFoam, High Street, Wa Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400

Access Bank services in Ghana

Access Bank offers a variety of financial services and products to customers (individuals and corporates), including:

Current account

Savings account

Salary account

Investment accounts

Bancassurance

Internet banking

Agency banking

Mobile banking

Treasury services

Business financing

Supply financing

Tarde financing

Loans (mortgage, payday, mobile money loans, etc.)

Global trade services

Cash management services

Fly now pay later services

Local and international money transfers

Ghana Access Bank contact numbers

You can reach out to the Ghana Access Bank PLC head office via:

Address: Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Starlets ’91 Road, Opposite Accra Sports Stadium, Osu

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Starlets ’91 Road, Opposite Accra Sports Stadium, Osu PO Box: GP 353, Accra, Ghana

GP 353, Accra, Ghana Telephone: +233 (0) 302 742699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922

+233 (0) 302 742699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 Toll-free number: 0800 00 4400

0800 00 4400 Emails: info_gh@accessbankplc.com, contactcentregh@accessbankplc.com

info_gh@accessbankplc.com, contactcentregh@accessbankplc.com Website: www.ghana.accessbankplc.com

There is no Access Bank WhatsApp number as of November 2022. You can, however, live chat with customer agents on their Access Bank's website.

What are the global Access Bank working hours?

Access Bank operates in Kenya, Mozambique, the UK, South Africa, Zambia, Ghana, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, DRC Congo, and Gambia. Its branches operate on a fixed schedule, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday) and 8:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturdays. Access Bank branches close on all public holidays and holidays prescribed by the national government of the country they operate in.

What is Access Bank Ghana SWIFT code?

The SWIFT code for Access Bank Ghana is ABNGGHACXXX. It is used to verify international transactions like Bank Wire Transfers.

What is a SWIFT code?

A SWIFT code is a unique identifier for business institutions worldwide. It is used to identify a bank during international transactions.

Here is a simple explanation of a SWIFT code structure:

A SWIFT code usually has 8 to 11 characters. Let’s take Access Bank Ghana's SWIFT code, “ABNGGHACXXX,” as an example to understand what each letter represents:

The first three characters (“ABN”) are the bank code. It identifies Access Bank in international transactions.

The 4th and 5th letters (“GG”) represent the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2, which is the country code. Banks in the UK use “GB,” while those in the United States use "US."

The 6th, 7th, and 8th letters (“HAC”) represent special financial information.

The last letters or digits ("XXX") represent the bank's code (Access bank code).

How many branches does access bank have in Ghana?

Access Bank has 54 branches in Ghana, including agencies, as of November 2022.

Where are Access Bank branches located?

Access Bank branches in Ghana are spread out countrywide. Below is the number of branches in each region as of November 2022:

Greater Accra Region - 35

Ashanti Region - 7

Western Region - 4

Central Region - 2

Northern Region - 1

Bono East Region - 1

Eastern Region - 1

Volta Region - 1

Upper East Region - 1

Upper West Region - 1

Does Access Bank Ghana work on Saturdays?

All Access Bank Ghana branches operate weekly from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (Monday to Friday). They all close on national holidays, and weekend operation depends on the branch. Some work Saturdays (10 am to 2 pm), and agencies open on Sundays (11:00 am to 3:00 pm).

Can I find Access Bank branches in Kumasi, Adum?

Access Bank has a branch on Prempeh II Street in Adum, Kumasi, Ghana.

Are there Access Bank branches in Tema?

There are three Access Bank branches in Tema, Accra, Ghana:

The Tema Community 1 Branch is near Comm. 1 market, Tema, Accra

The Tema Industrial Area Branch is at the TT Brothers building, off Tema-Aflao Road, Accra

The Tema Main Branch is Off Fishing Harbour Road, opposite Maersk Line, Tema.

Access Bank branches in Ghana do more than just delivering excellent customer service. They treat customers fairly and help them understand how the bank's products and services work.

