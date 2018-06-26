List of Access Bank branches in Ghana and their contact details
Access Bank Ghana Plc (formerly Access Bank Ghana Limited) commenced operations in May 2009 as a full-service commercial bank. It was among the first banks in Ghana to meet the BOG GHS 60 million minimum capital requirement for universal banks. Find out the locations and contacts of Access Bank branches in Ghana from this article.
Access Bank is among the leading banking and financial service providers in Ghana. It offers universal banking services and takes pride in offering the best customer experience. The institution has branches in the UK and numerous West, Central, and East African countries.
List of Access Bank branches in Accra
This article has listed Access Bank Ghana's contact numbers for all branches and locations to make work easy for you whenever you wish to visit or reach out to them. Always search for directions to Access Bank branches near you online whenever you need their services.
Access Bank branches in Accra
Access Bank Ghana has 54 branches in Ghana, including agencies. 35 of Access Bank branches are in the Greater Accra Region. Use the nearest branches since all Access Bank branches offer the same financial services and solutions. Below is a list of all Access Bank branches in Accra, Ghana:
1. Abeka Lapaz Branch
- Location: Former Bambolino Restaurant, Accra- Akweteman Road, AbekaLapaz, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
2. Accra Newtown Branch
- Location: Accra Newtown Road, Former YAS Hotel Building, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
3. Achimota Branch
- Location: Nsawam Road, Near Neoplan Station, Achimota, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
4. Iris Branch
- Location: No. Z49 Volta Street, Airport Residential Area, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
5. ATU Mini Branch
- Location: Accra Technical University, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
6. Alajo(Agency)
- Location: Star Oil refueling Service Station, Alajo, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
7. Ashaiman Branch
- Location: Accra-Ada Road, Ashaiman
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
8. Castle Road Branch
- Location: Opp Accra Sports Stadium, Osu, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
9. Adjiringanor Branch
- Location: Baby Jet Heights, East Adjiringanor near East Legon, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
10. Darkuman (Agency)
- Location: Shop No. 3, Darkuman High Street
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
11. East Cantonment Branch
- Location: 9, La Tebu Crescent, Off Giffard Road, East Cantonments, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
12. Ghana Airport Cargo Centre (GACC) Branch
- Location: Opposite CFAO/Mitsubishi Showroom, Airport, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
13. Haatso Branch
- Location: Ebenezer Plaza, Haatso - Papao, On the Haatso-Atomic Road
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
14. Kaneshie Branch
- Location: Winneba Road, Near Pamprom Traffic Light, Kaneshie, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
15. Kaneshie Post Office Branch
- Location: General Post Office Premises, Kaneshie, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
16. Kantamanto Branch
- Location: Tarzan House, Kantamanto Market, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
17. Lashibi Branch
- Location: Opposite Farm Vivian, Lashibi, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
18. Legon Branch
- Location: No 2 Banking Square, University of Ghana, Legon, Near University Basic School
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
19. Madina Branch
- Location: Hollywood Shopping Centre, Accra - Aburi Road
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
20. Nima Branch
Location: Nima Roundabout, Accra
Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
21. Nima (Agency)
- Location: House No. 114/12, Nima Market
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
22. North Industrial Area Branch
- Location: Dadeban Road, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
23. Odorkor Branch
- Location: Odorkor-Kwashieman High Street, Odorkor Official Town, Greater Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
24. Osu Oxford Street Branch
- Location: 41 Cantonments Road, Next to Osu Food Court, Oxford Street, Osu, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
25. Osu Watson House Branch
- Location: Watson House, Osu, La Road, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
26. Okaishie Branch
- Location: House No D767 /A, Beach Avenue, Tudu, Okaishie, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
27. Ring Road Central Branch
- Location: Abena Ateaa Towers, Ring Road, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
28. South Industrial Area Branch
- Location: Sikkens House, Old Fadama Road, South Industrial Area
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
29. Spintex Road Branch
- Location: Blue Gate, Near Coca cola Roundabout, Spintex Road, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
30. Tema Community 1 Branch
- Location: Near Comm. 1 market, Tema
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
31. Tema Industrial Area Branch
- Location: TT Brothers building, Off Tema – Aflao Road, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
32. Tema Main Branch
- Location: Off Fishing Harbour Road, Opposite Maersk Line, Tema, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
33. UPSA Branch
- Location: UPSA Premises, East Legon, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
34. Octagon Branch
- Location: Suite 209, The Octagon, Accra Central, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
35. UPSA Digital Branch
- Location: First Floor, New Student Centre Building, East Legon, Accra
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
Access Bank branches in the Ashanti Region
The institution acquired Intercontinental Bank in 2012. The move enabled it to access the largest part of Ghana's market, including the Ashanti Region. The bank achieved over 175,000 and had 39 office locations at that time. Below are Access bank branches in the Ashanti Region:
36. Alabar Branch
- Location: House No. ZE Alabar, Kumasi
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
37. Suame Branch
- Location: Offinso – Kumasi Road, Suame, Kumasi
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
38. New Amakom Branch
- Location: Near Angola Traffic Light, New Amakom
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
39. Adum Branch
- Location: Prempeh II Street, Adum, Kumasi
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
40. KNUST Branch
- Location: Victory Towers, Ayeduase, Kumasi
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
41. Kejetia Branch
- Location: SAT Building, Kejetia, Kumasi
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
42. Ahodwo Branch
- Location: Ahodwo Branch, Close to the Ahodwo Roundabout, SONAR 3000 building
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
Access Bank branches in the Western Region
Access Bank has received more awards in the past decade, including the Best Growing Banking at the 2012 Ghana Banking Awards and the Bank of the Year in 2013. The bank continues to set high standards for sustainable business practices. People in the Western Region can use these Access Bank branches:
43. Enchi Branch
- Location: On the Enchi Main Road, Adjacent the former Court Building
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
44. Sefwi Wiawso Branch
- Location: Opposite the Ghana Sefwi, Mpomamu Road
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
45. Takoradi Market Circle
- Location: Market Circle, Former Base Laboratory
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
46. Tarkwa Branch
- Location: Post Office Road
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
Access bank branches in the Central Region
Access Bank helps its employees explore their potential and talents to the maximum. As a result, its staff delivers superior value to customers and provides innovative solutions for the markets and communities they serve. Here are the addresses and locations of Access bank branches in the Central Region:
47. Kasoa Branch
- Location: I See Shopping Mall, Opposite Petrosol Filling Station, Bawjiase Road - Kasoa.
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
48. Kasoa (Agency)
- Location: Kasoa High Tension, Near Kia Station, Off Kasoa Bawjiase Road
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
Access Bank branches near me (other regions of Ghana)
Access Bank is pioneering new ways of doing things. The institution keeps innovating new financial services and implementing better client/customer approaches to meet the need of the ever-dynamic market in Ghana. You can visit these Access Bank branches in Ghana for inquiries about their financial services:
49. Tamale Branch - Northern Region
- Location: No. 2 Bank Street, Bank of Ghana Road, Tamale
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
50. Techiman Branch - Bono East Region
- Location: Block J, Sector 1, Tamale Road, Techiman
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
51. Koforidua Branch - Eastern Region
- Location: House Number 116, Broadway Street, adjacent Bank of Ghana, Koforidua
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
52. Ho Branch - Volta Region
- Location: Independence Street, Near TogbeAfede’s Palace Court, Civic Center - OLA Main Road, Ho
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
53. Bolgatanga Branch - Upper East Region
- Location: Alhaji Danladi Palace 6, Hse No A 334, Commercial Street, Bolgatanga
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
54. Wa Branch - Upper West Region
- Location: House No. 188 Kabanye, Next to AshFoam, High Street, Wa
- Telephone: +233 (0) 30 274 2699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922 / 0800 00 4400
Access Bank services in Ghana
Access Bank offers a variety of financial services and products to customers (individuals and corporates), including:
- Current account
- Savings account
- Salary account
- Investment accounts
- Bancassurance
- Internet banking
- Agency banking
- Mobile banking
- Treasury services
- Business financing
- Supply financing
- Tarde financing
- Loans (mortgage, payday, mobile money loans, etc.)
- Global trade services
- Cash management services
- Fly now pay later services
- Local and international money transfers
Ghana Access Bank contact numbers
You can reach out to the Ghana Access Bank PLC head office via:
- Address: Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Starlets ’91 Road, Opposite Accra Sports Stadium, Osu
- PO Box: GP 353, Accra, Ghana
- Telephone: +233 (0) 302 742699 / +233 (0) 244 335 925 / +233 (0) 244 335 922
- Toll-free number: 0800 00 4400
- Emails: info_gh@accessbankplc.com, contactcentregh@accessbankplc.com
- Website: www.ghana.accessbankplc.com
There is no Access Bank WhatsApp number as of November 2022. You can, however, live chat with customer agents on their Access Bank's website.
What are the global Access Bank working hours?
Access Bank operates in Kenya, Mozambique, the UK, South Africa, Zambia, Ghana, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, DRC Congo, and Gambia. Its branches operate on a fixed schedule, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday) and 8:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturdays. Access Bank branches close on all public holidays and holidays prescribed by the national government of the country they operate in.
What is Access Bank Ghana SWIFT code?
The SWIFT code for Access Bank Ghana is ABNGGHACXXX. It is used to verify international transactions like Bank Wire Transfers.
What is a SWIFT code?
A SWIFT code is a unique identifier for business institutions worldwide. It is used to identify a bank during international transactions.
Here is a simple explanation of a SWIFT code structure:
A SWIFT code usually has 8 to 11 characters. Let’s take Access Bank Ghana's SWIFT code, “ABNGGHACXXX,” as an example to understand what each letter represents:
- The first three characters (“ABN”) are the bank code. It identifies Access Bank in international transactions.
- The 4th and 5th letters (“GG”) represent the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2, which is the country code. Banks in the UK use “GB,” while those in the United States use "US."
- The 6th, 7th, and 8th letters (“HAC”) represent special financial information.
- The last letters or digits ("XXX") represent the bank's code (Access bank code).
How many branches does access bank have in Ghana?
Access Bank has 54 branches in Ghana, including agencies, as of November 2022.
Where are Access Bank branches located?
Access Bank branches in Ghana are spread out countrywide. Below is the number of branches in each region as of November 2022:
- Greater Accra Region - 35
- Ashanti Region - 7
- Western Region - 4
- Central Region - 2
- Northern Region - 1
- Bono East Region - 1
- Eastern Region - 1
- Volta Region - 1
- Upper East Region - 1
- Upper West Region - 1
Does Access Bank Ghana work on Saturdays?
All Access Bank Ghana branches operate weekly from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (Monday to Friday). They all close on national holidays, and weekend operation depends on the branch. Some work Saturdays (10 am to 2 pm), and agencies open on Sundays (11:00 am to 3:00 pm).
Can I find Access Bank branches in Kumasi, Adum?
Access Bank has a branch on Prempeh II Street in Adum, Kumasi, Ghana.
Are there Access Bank branches in Tema?
There are three Access Bank branches in Tema, Accra, Ghana:
- The Tema Community 1 Branch is near Comm. 1 market, Tema, Accra
- The Tema Industrial Area Branch is at the TT Brothers building, off Tema-Aflao Road, Accra
- The Tema Main Branch is Off Fishing Harbour Road, opposite Maersk Line, Tema.
Access Bank branches in Ghana do more than just delivering excellent customer service. They treat customers fairly and help them understand how the bank's products and services work.
Source: YEN.com.gh