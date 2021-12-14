The finance ministry has revealed that the newly e-levy will be done by the Ghana Revenue Authority

The ministry of finance has revealed that the processes for the collection of the newly proposed Electronic levy (e-levy) will be done by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Ofori-Atta's ministry, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit, said the GRA will manage all discussions to ensure full deployment of their current platforms and resources for the collection of the e-levy.”

The statement was in reaction to publications that suggested that a private company has been awarded a contract to collect the E-Levy.

Minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

It also noted that government has an understanding with the Ghana Revenue Authority, which uses up to 3 percent of the money it raises for ensuring that they can make such collections.

“The GH¢241 million is, therefore, a reserve that is intended to be put aside to facilitate GRA’s collection of these resources,” the statement said.

Minority rejects ‘alterations’ Ofori-Atta made to 2022

The Minority in Parliament has decided not to accept the proposed concessions on the 2022 budget by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, the minority said it will insist on its motion of rescission moved last week to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget statement.

The minority also indicated that they do not recognize the 2022 budget.

Among other things, the minority wants the government to make funds available to address the issue of tidal waves in the Volta Region and also wants the proposed 1.75% E-levy withdrawn.

E-levy has not dropped to 1.5%; it still remains 1.75%

Ofori Atta has stated that the new electronic levy has not been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the ministry of finance, on Monday, December 6, 2021, he said it still remains the same.

Ofori Atta said the government will continue consultations with the minority caucus in parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time.

