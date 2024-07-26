The Summer Olympic Games return to Paris for the first time in 100 years, and it promises to be a spectacle

Over 10,000 athletes are expected to compete in the multi-sport event across various disciplines

YEN.com.gh looks at the total number of sports that will feature at Paris 2024 while answering a host of pertinent questions

The Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony is set to redefine "spectacular" with its ambitious and historic approach, transforming the city into a dazzling stage for the world.

On July 26, the French capital will host the first-ever Olympic Games Opening Ceremony held outside a traditional stadium.

A total of 32 sports will be featured at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photos by Emmanuel Dunand and Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

Picture this: athletes parading on boats along the Seine, cruising past iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame.

Gone are the typical scenes of athletes marching on a track.

Instead, viewers will be treated to a vibrant river parade right through the heart of Paris.

This innovative concept will make the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony the largest in history, reaching a vast audience across a sprawling urban landscape.

With the anticipation building for this incredible sporting spectacle, YEN.com.gh is here to answer all your burning questions about the Paris 2024.

How many athletes will compete in Paris 2024?

The Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, will feature 10,500 athletes representing 206 nations.

According to USA Today, the United States will send the largest national delegation to the Summer Games in Paris, comprising 592 athletes.

How many sports will feature in Paris 2024?

This year's Summer Olympics will include 329 competitions across 32 sports, per Al Jazeera, incorporating the 28 core Olympic disciplines from the 2016 and 2020 Games.

The 32 sports at Paris 2024 in details

Aquatics Cycling Judo Surfing Archery Equestrian Modern Pentathlon Table Tennis Athletics Fencing Rowing Taekwondo Badminton Field Hockey Rugby Sevens Tennis Basketball Football Sailing Triathlon Breaking Golf Shooting Volleyball Boxing Gymnastics Skateboarding Wrestling Canoeing Handball Sport Climbing Weightlifting

Will there be new sports in Paris 2024?

Yes. The Paris Organising Committee has introduced four optional sports for the 2024 Olympics, including breaking, which will make its debut as an Olympic event.

India Today reports that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) introduced four new sports—breaking (breakdancing), sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding—to engage a younger audience.

For context, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing will also make a return from the 2020 Olympics.

Has any sport been dropped or replaced at Paris 2024?

Unfortunately, four events have been removed from weightlifting.

In canoeing, two sprint events have been swapped for two slalom events, maintaining a total of 16 events.

In sport climbing, the former "combined" event has been split into distinct speed climbing, boulder, and lead disciplines for each gender.

How many venues will host Paris 2024?

A total of 35 venues will host 32 sports in the Paris Olympics.

Why there are more minutes in Olympic football games

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh explained why there have been more additional minutes at the the end of normal time at football games in Paris 2024.

FIFA is using a new VAR system that accounts for interruptions during the game and adds them at the end of the game to ensure 'greater net play time'.

It is not the first time a FIFA competition has used this system. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar also witnessed these bizarre additions of minutes.

