Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has dropped some photos of herself in a white dress for church service

The talented female musician is one of the top style influencers who always turns heads with her classy looks

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Efia Odo's elegant pair of high heels to complete her look

Ghanaian socialite and video vixen Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, has wowed her fans with her new photos and cryptic caption on Instagram.

This comes after United Showbiz pundit MC Yaa Yeboah publicly insulted that she is not the standard of beauty in Ghana.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo flaunts her curves in classy outfits. Photo credit: @efiaodo.

Efia Odo stepped out in a stylish white dress with beautiful floral designs from her neck to her waistline.

The style influencer looked gorgeous with a ponytail hairstyle and flawless, mild makeup to enhance her look.

Efia Odo styled her look with a white Chanel bag while modelling in black stilettos for her photoshoot.

She shared the lovely photos on Instagram with this caption:

THE STANDARD 😌

Check out the photos below:

Empress Gifty reacts to Efia Odo's photo

empress_gifty stated:

"Noko beautiful"

manye_atswei_official stated:

"Efia you are just beautiful and God just started with you. He is going to do great things in your life"

cash_jay12 stated:

"Let them talk n talk talk n talk i say you are on fire all the time ! This is pure natural beauty! You’re are high class then her ! ! Everyone knows that you are beautiful!!! Natural beauty wins all the time ! You won 👏."

iam_missabena stated:

"It’s how you’re taking your time to reply everyone’s comments for me😈😂"

mzadwoa_cutie stated:

"Sad how most of us can be"

city_youth_tv stated:

"Are u about marrying a Man Of God? Cos nowadays dier ur bible quotes dier not easy. I don’t mean u don’t know God u aren’t a Christian but recently you haven’t been that naughty like we use to know. Well much as I see u posting some pics and videos. Whoever brought this change to your life we appreciate him/her paaaa😂😂😂"

here_isjojo stated:

"The only standard 🔥🔥 , big E"

Efia Odo slays in a flirty dress

Fashion model Efya Odo flaunted her cleavage in a halter-neck pleated, sleek dress for this photoshoot.

She wore a pearly Chanel necklace and matching earrings to accessorise her look. Efia Odo slayed in a side-participated coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup.

Check out the photos below:

MC Yaa Yeboah blasts Efia Odo On TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about United Showbiz MC Yaa Yeboah, who said Efia Odo is not the most attractive woman in Ghana.

The outspoken woman with dark skin clarified that the video vixen is not the ideal of beauty.

After watching it, several social media users reacted differently to the viral Instagram video.

