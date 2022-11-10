A former TOR boss, Asante Berko, has been arrested in the UK over an alleged bribery scheme

Berko, a former investment banker with Goldman Sachs, is accused of paying bribes to some Ghanaian authorities

He faces six criminal charges after his August 2020 indictment documents were released by a federal court in Brooklyn, New York

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Asante Berko, has been arrested in the United Kingdom over an alleged bribery scheme.

The former Ghanaian banker with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has been accused of allegedly paying bribes to Ghanaian authorities during his time at the investment bank.

Former TOR MD Asante Berko Image credit: @oyokobambah

Source: Facebook

Asante Berko: Former TOR Boss Faces Six Criminal Charges After Arrest In UK

A Bloomberg report indicates that Berko is facing six criminal charges after his August 2020 indictment documents were released by a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to the charges, Berko conspired with two Ghanaian authorities and four others in an alleged bribery scheme which favoured Goldman Sachs, Asante Berko, and a Turkish-based energy company that was seeking to build a power plant in Ghana.

Asante Berko: Former TOR Boss Accused Of Paying Huge Sums In Bribes And Laundering Money

Further details contained in the indictment sheet also added that Berko allegedly paid a huge sum in bribes in order to obtain the necessary approvals for the Turkish-based power plant company, in which Goldman held a 16 percent stake.

He is also said to have laundered the bribe money through US financial institutions.

The report also noted that the unsealing of Berko’s indictment documents coincided with his arrest last week at London’s Heathrow Airport, where he remains in UK custody.

Romance Scam: Ghanaian Arrested In The U.S. For Alleged Role In $5 Million Fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man is in the grips of the US law enforcement authorities for allegedly abetting various criminal activities, including romance scams, to the tune of $5 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kenneth Anim, 38, and his co-conspirator created individual sham businesses from 2014 to 2019.

They also allegedly operated as money mules concerning various mail and wire fraud schemes, including internet fraud and romance scams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh