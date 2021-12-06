E-levy has not dropped to 1.5%; it still remains 1.75% – Ofori Atta

Ofori-Atta says the government's proposed e-levy in the 2022 budget statement has not changed

According to the finance minister, it still remains the same

He said it has not and would not be dropped to 1.5%

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has stated that the new electronic levy has not been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the ministry of finance, on Monday, December 6, 2021, he said it still remains the same.

Ofori Atta said government will continue consultations with the minority caucus in parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

His revelation comes after it was announced and rumored that the percentage of the new levy will reduce.

This is contrary to what the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament Alexander Afenyo Markin had said earlier to the effect that the levy had reduced to 1.5 per cent.

“For nothing at all when it comes to the bill, we know that government has shifted from 1.75 to 1.5,” the Effutu Lawmaker said.

He further announced some changes in the budget statement.

Government to reduce e-levy from 1.75% to 1.5%

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, who also doubles as the deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin had revealed that the e-levy would be reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

According to him, the government had heard the cries of the Ghanaian people on the newly introduced e-levy and decided to do something about it.

He said there is a serious consideration to reducing the initial percentage of 1.75 to 1.5.

Minority will definitely accept the new e- levy – Ofori-Atta

The minister of finance, Ken Oforitta, earlier stated that the government will find a way to bring the minority to accept Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as E-Levy.

In a report filed by JoyNews, Ofori Atta said Ghana cannot continue to do things the same way it has been doing.

According to him, there is a need for a change as time goes on.

Source: Yen.com.gh