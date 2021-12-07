Minority rejects ‘alterations’ Ofori-Atta made to 2022 budget

The Minority has decided not to accept the proposed concessions on the 2022 budget

The Minority in Parliament has decided not to accept the proposed concessions on the 2022 budget by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, the minority said it will insist on its motion of rescission moved last week to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget statement.

According to the report, after the meeting that lasted over two hours, the minority indicated that they do not recognize the 2022 budget.

Parliament of Ghana photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

They also believe that their motion of rescission triggered in the House has not been addressed.

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Monday, December 6, 2021, held a press conference to announce concessions it had made on the budget following the opposition from the minority.

Among other things, the minority wants the government to make funds available to address the issue of tidal waves in the Volta Region and also wants the proposed 1.75% E-levy withdrawn.

E-levy has not dropped to 1.5%; it still remains 1.75%

Ofori Atta has stated that the new electronic levy has not been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the ministry of finance, on Monday, December 6, 2021, he said it still remains the same.

Ofori Atta said the government will continue consultations with the minority caucus in parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time.

His revelation comes after it was announced and rumored that the percentage of the new levy will reduce.

Minority will definitely accept the new e- levy – Ofori-Atta

The minister of finance earlier stated that the government will find a way to bring the minority to accept Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as E-Levy.

In a report filed by JoyNews, Ofori Atta said Ghana cannot continue to do things the same way it has been doing.

According to him, there is a need for a change as time goes on.

