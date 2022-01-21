A fuel tanker has reportedly exploded at Kaase, a suburb in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Details of the explosion in Kumasi are sketchy but videos from the scene have found their way onto social media.

The videos sighted on Adom TV's Instagram page show the fuel tanker up in flames with thick smoke over the place.

The first video has personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) trying to contain the fire and put it out.

A second video Adom TV shared on their Instagram page shows some of the residents of the area helping the GNFS personnel to block the spilled oil from getting into the community to cause havoc.

Source: YEN.com.gh