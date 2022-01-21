Reports reaching YEN.com.gh have it that a popular face in the educative series Things We Do For Love, Lois, has passed away.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang took to his social media page to break the news about Lois' passing.

Popular "Things We Do For Love" Actress Lois. Source: Instagram/Adjeteyanang

After sharing some scenes from the role Lois played in the popular series, Adjetey Anang wrote:

"Our hearts are definitely broken!

In the year 2000 u joined the #thingswedoforlove family, u brought with u such youthful exuberance making your character as "Lois" a memorable one. Marlene, we part ways with u too soon!

We thank God for your life and example, growing into a young lady with a passion to live for Christ. Deepest condolences to your family. The Lord will watch over them. RIP."

Details of Lois' death are still sketchy and we would furnish readers with information once we get it

