Ghanaian fashion model and podcaster Joseph Owusu Fordjour explained why he spent GH¢15k on tickets for rapper Medikal's concert inside the Indigo at The O2.

Medikal, Joseph Owusu Fordjour, and Medikal. Image Credit: @amgmedikal, @jason_stunner1_ and @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian man spent GH¢15k on Medikal's concert at Indigo at The O₂

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix in the UK, Joseph Owusu Fordjour shared his excitement about Medikal's headline concert at the Indigo at The O2.

He stated that it was necessary for Ghanaians to come together to support one of their own, adding that what the Nigerians are doing in the music industry on a global scale, Ghanaians can do far better.

Sharing why he spent GH¢15k on tickets for Medikal's show, Mr Owusu Fordjour said that he bought tickets for several fans so they could show up to the concert for history to be made.

"I love Medikal. I listen to his songs a lot. And I was hoping that one day, a Ghanaian would visit the UK and sell out the O2 because Nigerians have been doing it," he said.

Meanwhile, celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal is set to perform at his sold-out concert in the UK at Indigo at The O2 on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Many Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei, and others are set to mount the stage to thrill ravers.

Below is a video of the Ghanaian man explaining why he bought tickets and gave them out to Medikal's fans.

Reactions to the video of Mr Owusu Fordjour talking about why he spent GH¢15k on tickets and gave them out to fans

Below are the reactions from fans on the video:

goddess_daphney_sika_ said:

This is beautiful the support is good

baakofresh_tv said:

This is the real aspect of supporting your own wow,Today fire for fire

nii_sango_ said:

You dey Ghana dey talk say you want one hmm you get plane ticket money

drip_lord_banky said:

That’s how real friends do❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh