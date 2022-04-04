The University of Ghana Medical Centre, UGMC, has carried out its first open-heart surgeries at its Cardiothoracic Centre in Accra

The medical procedure was performed on four patients, including three males and a female, aged between 42 and 63 years

The establishment's first four surgeries were performed by local and foreign-based medical personnel

The four surgeries were performed by a team of local and foreign-based medical personnel that included a surgeon, an anaesthetist, and two cardiologists.

The four surgeries were performed by a team of local and foreign-based medical personnel that included a surgeon, an anaesthetist, and two cardiologists.

Patients involved in surgery

the patients involved three males and a female, aged between 42 and 63 years.

The health personnel performed an open-heart surgery for single and double valve replacement and a bypass on them.

YEN.com.gh gathers that eight more surgeries are expected to be performed at the Cardiothoracic Centre, one on a 10-year-old boy, starting today.

