The Supreme Court has asked Richard Dela Sky to refile his application against the anti-LGBTQ+ bill by May 17 and adjourned the case indefinitely

This was after Dela Sky's counsel asked to do so after realising a grammatical omission in the previous affidavit

The counsel for Dela Sky, Paa Kwesi Abaidoo, said he was satisfied with the court's decision and would refile a new application

The Supreme Court has adjourned the case filed by Richard Dela Sky against the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill indefinitely.

This was after the legal counsel for Richard Dela Sky pointed out a grammatical omission in his affidavit and filed a motion to refile the affidavit.

The court granted the motion despite objection from the Speaker of Parliament's legal counsel, Thaddeus Sory, who argued that, based on precedence, the motion should remain.

Richard Dela Sky(L)

Source: Getty Images

This allows Dela Sky’s team to file a new motion challenging the bill's constitutionality with a supporting affidavit and statement of the case.

Dela Sky’s team will amend paragraphs five and seven of his application to align with his reliefs.

And Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has granted them leave to address any matter of fact and any other issues of law in the new application they are expected to file by May 17.

The paragraphs seek to restrain the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament from presenting the anti-LGBT bill to the President, Akufo-Addo.

They also seek to bar any attempts to enforce the provisions of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The defendants' counsel was also given seven days after service to file any processes they wished.

Meanwhile, Richard Delay Sky's counsel has welcomed the court’s decision.

According to Paa Kwasi Abaidoo, the Supreme Court’s decision allows them to correct an error in their writ.

He said had they proceeded with the earlier motion, things would probably go south very quickly.

The court proceedings are being broadcast live after a plea from Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame was granted.

Cases that would be broadcast include those brought by Dr Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky at the Supreme Court and Paul Boama-Sefa and Dr Prince Obiri-Korang at the High Court challenging the bill's constitutionality.

Dame says anti-LGBTQ+ bill politically motivated

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, says every aspect of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is politically driven.

The bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBT bill, was passed on February 28, 2024, in a unanimous voice vote by Parliament.

Its passage has polarised society, with a section of Ghanaians fully welcoming it and another heavily criticising it.

According to Godfred Dame, the loud public outcry and unwavering calls for the President to assent to the bill despite warnings of its dire consequences on the Ghanaian economy and democracy proves that the bill is just another political ploy by its proponents.

