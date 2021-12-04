A surgical procedure to separate a set of twins who are joined at the head has commenced at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital.

The surgery which happens to be the first-ever separation of conjoined twins on the soils of Ghana started on Monday, December 6, 2021.

According to GHOne TV's Evelyn Araba Aidoo who was at the hospital, the procedure started exactly 2:10pm.

Reporting on GHOne TV's primetime news, Araba Aidoo revealed that her checks indicate that the first part of the surgery will take eight hours to be completed.

