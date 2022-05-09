Osu is home to many nightclubs, restaurants and social events that come to life when other parts of Accra are retiring for the day

Many foreigners troop to the community to visit its art exhibitions, taste the street food and party at the nightclubs like there is no tomorrow

Osu boasts of a night market where you can get anything to buy, even during the wee hours of the night

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Osu is one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Accra. It has impressive art exhibition centres, shopping malls and office spaces which are above the standard market price in other locations. One cardinal feature of Osu is its nightlife. Many people come from far and near just to experience it.

The Vibrant Nightlife in Osu. Photo credit: Best Discount Hotels in Ghana. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Cantonments road that goes through Osu which is popularly called Osu Oxford Street is probably one of the busiest roads in the country. It is a hotspot bubbling with activities 24/7 and home to many traders wildly trying to catch the attention of tourists to sell them their artefacts.

Some restaurants that are open in Osu are the Buka restaurant, Bella Roma, Monsoon and Firefly Lounge Bar among others. For those not too keen on doing restaurant food, there is a host of street food that is more pocket friendly you can turn to at every corner. Some of them are waakye, kelewele and banku among others.

See a video of Osu's nightlife below:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The air at the beach at Osu is very refreshing at night sprinkled with melodious music from live bands and performances. The La Pleasure Beach for example, which is about 15 minutes from the Osu Castle and National Museum hold live performances every night.

Even the transportation system is not left out. There are Ubers, taxis, trotros (public buses) and okadas (motor taxis) that are readily available 24/7 to convey people from Osu to wherever they are going.

The Best Recreational Parks To Visit in Ghana For Relaxation

In an earlier article, Yen.com.gh wrote about amusement parks in Ghana that people can visit with their families when next they were planning a getaway. Many people come down from the diaspora to visit these parks to have a fun time. During the Year of Return, about 1.13 million people visited the country in 2019.

Source: YEN.com.gh