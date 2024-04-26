A video of a Ghanaian man speaking about an issue she has with his wife has gone viral

In an interview, the man lamented that his wife has now set her sights on his mistresses

Many people who reacted to the video were astonished by the comments of the man concerning his marriage

A Ghanaian man in Norway is receiving a lot of flak online after he opened up about his marriage.

In an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, the man, who looked displeased, expressed disappointment in his wife for reaching out to his mistresses and warning them to stay away from him.

Ghanaian man laments over wife's attitude. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He lamented that his wife's attitude annoys him, especially considering how much he had invested in his mistresses.

"I don't know how she does it, but she always gets my new passwords, goes through my phone, and contacts my side chicks. That habit of hers is something that I don't like," he said with a straight face.

The video about the man's confession, which was sighted on the TikTok page of SVTV Africa, had raked in over 600 likes and 80 comments

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the post's comment section were astonished by the man's comment about his marriage.

ewuramabarnes stated:

and she wants a faithful wife

Everlasting added:

He be twa sendi me fo) no bi..he told me he is single mpo

3y3 reacted:

You see how this country has gotten to . Double standards nkoaaa twea kai

Queen Afiadell replied:

Nano tusee s3 phos ase…gyiminii

CHESKA added:

Ahhh can you imagine

immortal_teknik indicated:

ahh but this man paa

Gifty_Virgo replied:

wat kind of problem

Source: YEN.com.gh