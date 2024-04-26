Ghanaian Man In Norway Fumes Over Wife's Attitude: "She Is Confronting My Side Chicks"
- A video of a Ghanaian man speaking about an issue she has with his wife has gone viral
- In an interview, the man lamented that his wife has now set her sights on his mistresses
- Many people who reacted to the video were astonished by the comments of the man concerning his marriage
A Ghanaian man in Norway is receiving a lot of flak online after he opened up about his marriage.
In an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, the man, who looked displeased, expressed disappointment in his wife for reaching out to his mistresses and warning them to stay away from him.
He lamented that his wife's attitude annoys him, especially considering how much he had invested in his mistresses.
"I don't know how she does it, but she always gets my new passwords, goes through my phone, and contacts my side chicks. That habit of hers is something that I don't like," he said with a straight face.
The video about the man's confession, which was sighted on the TikTok page of SVTV Africa, had raked in over 600 likes and 80 comments
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the post's comment section were astonished by the man's comment about his marriage.
and she wants a faithful wife
He be twa sendi me fo) no bi..he told me he is single mpo
3y3 reacted:
You see how this country has gotten to . Double standards nkoaaa twea kai
Queen Afiadell replied:
Nano tusee s3 phos ase…gyiminii
CHESKA added:
Ahhh can you imagine
immortal_teknik indicated:
ahh but this man paa
wat kind of problem
