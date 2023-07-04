In May 2022, the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum was closed down for rehabilitation works to be done

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, President Akufo-Addo re-opened the renovated memorial park

The beautiful photos on social media have got several people talking and applauding the president for the initiative

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

After the commissioning, the mausoleum, which was closed for renovations, has been reopened to the general public.

Photos shared on social media show that the building has been the extended and renovation done on the existing structure. The renovation includes a new administrative block, gift shop, restaurant, new gate system, parking lot and picnic area.

The renovation was awarded to Awacom and supervised by Zark Nab Consultants. It cost $3.5 million. The World Bank financed the project through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Social media reactions to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Several social media users have been talking about the new look of the monument. Read some of the comments below:

@KafuiDey said:

The redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park! Very nice. Now, let’s make sure we maintain it so it lasts long.

@kboakye92 commented:

Hope we up our maintenance culture game for this Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park because we’ve been here before.

@malikofori indicated:

The all new Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park looks amazing.

@CastinBillz said:

They CLAIM "Pro-Nkrumahists:" Dear NDC a.k.a. Pro Nkrumahists, what have you done to honour DR KWAME NKRUMAH'S name? This is President @NAkufoAddo refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park...Proper Show Working!!!

@lydiaforson commented:

If the pictures are anything to go by, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is breathtaking! Can’t wait to visit.

@NanaDarko__ said:

These tourist attractions, which had been in a terrible state for years, have been redeveloped, renovated, and modernised by the government of Ghana over the past two years. Asomdwee Park✅ Ghana National Museum✅ Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park✅ Impressive

Sekou Nkrumah concerned about rehabilitation works at Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum

Earlier, when the mausoleum was closed for renovations, Sekou Nkrumah, the son of Ghana’s first president, raised concerns about it.

At the time, Sekou shared a Facebook post while on vacation in the US and said there were allegations of adding the other five members of the “big six” to the memorial park.

“It was Nkrumah who carried out the concept of decolonisation and Pan-Africanism. Yes, others contributed to Ghana’s independence, however, the mausoleum symbolises Ghana’s appreciation for the leader who led us to independence,” he wrote.

