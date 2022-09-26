Internet users are gushing over the gorgeous mansion of Ghanaian YouTuber Tatiana Haina, which was shared by "Brothers From Ghana" on YouTube

At the time of the interview with Brothers from Ghana, Tatiana explained that she had been in Ghana for four months, but she was back to stay for good

Tatiana added that she had been a YouTuber for a year, and her breakthrough in the content creation business started when she began showing off Sunyani, where she lives

Ghanaian YouTuber Tatiana Haina has shown her followers the plush mansion in Sunyani, where she stays. The video was shared on YouTube by another YouTube channel called Brothers From Ghana, which interviewed Tatiana in her home.

Tatiana Haina shows off her multi-million dollar mansion. Photo credit: Brothers From Ghana

Source: UGC

During the interview, Tatiana revealed that she had been in Ghana for four months after spending a long time away in Europe. She explained that her big break on YouTube came when she started sharing videos of Sunyani on her platform.

Watch the interview below.

However, Tatiana confessed that creating YouTube content was not an easy task. Nevertheless, she patted herself for doing her best and achieving some results.

Tatiana speaks with her interviewer in her living room. Photo credit: Brothers From Ghana

Source: UGC

Several netizens congratulated her and wished her all the best in all her endeavors. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Judith Balchin said:

They worked so hard to get this far, hey girl God bless you more to come your way

Vera Ekwa added:

Wow what a beautiful house and Tatiana is such a beautiful soul ❤️

Jozzy corner

I like Tatiana she is doing so well and I watch her a lot too

Yummy Kitchen Direct commented:

Congratulations Tatiana, you have really worked so hard to deserve it, and l really enjoy your vlogs.

Wendinmonegde Pitt wondered:

Is this worth million? Wow Ghana must be so expensive as ever ... Well congratulations .

