Baby-proofing a home well is a major headache for many expectant and new parents who have no clue how to keep their children safe

Making your home a safe haven for kids does not have to be costly as there are simple home solutions that can be done

People can now afford to attend to other things without worrying about whether their kids are safe at home or not

One major factor that determines the location, size or type of house that couples buy is their children. That notwithstanding, after buying the dream house, it must be furnished in such a way it does not put toddlers in harm's way.

Couple with baby at home. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Yen.com.gh outlines 4 home solutions parents can do to keep their children safe.

Install Covers Over Electrical Outlets

Many toddlers try to emulate their parents. When they see their parents plug chargers in electrical outlets, they may be tempted to do the same with things such as metallic spoons or forks which can be fatal.

It is important to fix covers on all electrical outlets so that they are out of reach of infants.

Check Floor for Items That Kids Can Swallow

Babies are known to put everything they can get a hold of into their mouths. Regularly check the floor for anything that can choke a baby if swallowed and remove them immediately.

Keep Bathroom Doors Locked at all Times

It is important to keep bathroom doors locked all the time. If not, children may go and get drowned in a tub full of water or injure themselves if there is a bucket of hot water in the bathroom left unattended.

Put Away Low Hanging Cords

Cords from windows, television or cables that are hanging low should be well put away to prevent children from getting strangled with them. When kids see the cords, they will be tempted to play with them and may end up strangling themselves. It may be too late before help comes.

Source: YEN.com.gh