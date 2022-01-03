Ozark season 4 release date, cast, trailers and everything you need to know

Season three of Ozark gave the viewers a thrilling three hours of television. However, as the ten episodes progressed, it led to the penultimate episode that was both sad and startling. Many things happened between the episodes, including Ruth’s questioning of her loyalty to the Byrdes. Furthermore, the Byrdes put themselves in an even deeper hole when they started using wrong moves to take out Navaro, the drug cartel. After the events of the final episode in season three, many questions were left unanswered, which is only fair for viewers to have the answers in Ozark season 4.

Ozark season four is probably the most awaited season of the entire series. It will answer many questions left unanswered in season three. For example, will Ruth do it alone and compete against the Byrdes? Or, will the Byrdes take control of their lives and free themselves from the drug cartel?

The fourth season will have a lot of things to discover and still maintain the high intensity and entertainment witnessed in previous seasons. But when is Ozark coming back for the fourth season?

Release date

Is there a season four of Ozark? Fortunately. Yes. When does the new season of Ozark start? Ozark season 4 release date will be on 21 January 2022. Fans should expect part one of the fourth season to stream on Netflix.

As has been the tradition with Netflix, the streaming platform will release all season four episodes on the same day to its subscribers. The best platform to watch Ozark season four is Netflix. That means Netflix has all the rights to distribute, broadcast, or stream it on its platform.

Was Ozark cancelled? Netflix announced it would cancel Ozark after the fourth season. Once the series airs part one and part two, it will not renew for season five. Therefore, season four will wrap up the saga and challenges the Byrde family faces.

How many episodes are in Ozark season four?

It is early to tell the number of episodes in season four of Ozark. But by following the previous seasons, fans should expect the final series to have ten episodes. And since the show will have two parts, part one will likely have five episodes.

Trailer

Is the trailer for Ozark season four out? Netflix released trailers for Ozark season four. The first was a teaser trailer announcing the release date of the fourth season, and the second teaser came out in November 2021, showing a revisit of the entire series.

Who is the cast of Ozark season 4?

Fans should expect Ozark season 4 cast members to remain the same from season three. However, the show will add new members to continue with the storyline. Here are the actors and actresses that will grace the final season of Ozark.

1. Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman plays the protagonist Martin 'Marty' Byrde in Ozark. Marty started as a well-mannered, Chicago-based financial advisor. But he soon became a money launderer for the Mexican drug cartel. In season three, he is the manager of the Missouri Belle, a riverboat casino that his family uses to launder money.

But not everything is well for Marty and his family because they seem to have crossed the line and offended the drug lord, Navarro. It will be interesting to see the relationship between Marty and Navarro in season four and the challenges he is facing with his neighbours in Missouri.

2. Laura Linney

Laura Linney plays Wendy Byrde, the main protagonist and the wife of Martin Byrde. Wendy and Marty have been in marriage for almost 20 years and have two children. In seasons one and two, Wendy became a significant figure in helping her husband develop some creative ways of laundering money while living in the Ozarks.

In the third season, she is a significant player in the money laundering business and the infighting between the cartels. Laura Linney will reprise her role as Wendy, and fans should expect her to support her husband as they launder money for the drug cartels.

3. Sofia Hublitz

Sofia Hublitz portrays Charlotte Bryde, the firstborn daughter of Marty and Wendy Bryde. When season one started, Charlotte was unwilling to move to the Ozarks with the rest of the family. However, in subsequent seasons, Charlotte learns that her parents are laundering money for the cartels.

Initially, she struggled with the idea of the money laundering business. But she later comes to terms with it and supports her family. Charlotte has proven to be intelligent and resourceful throughout the series. Expect her to have a more significant role in the family business in season four.

4. Skylar Gaertner

Skylar Gaertner plays Jonah Byrde in Ozark. He is the son of Wendy and Marty Byrde and Charlotte Byrde's younger brother and is portrayed as a bright but introverted boy. He learns about his family business and watches a video of how the drug cartels kill people. As a result, Jonah tries to protect his family and learns how to shoot a gun.

Jonah could be the character to watch out for as season four concludes. In season three, he was angry at his mother for setting up his brother, resulting in his death. He then shoots the glass window in his house out of frustration. Jonah’s personality is to protect those around him. Will he protect the Ozarks from getting destroyed by his parents in season four?

5. Julia Garner

Julia Garner plays Ruth Langmore in all seasons of Ozark. Ruth is a 19-year-old woman who has been part of a family of frequent petty criminals in the Ozarks. She is intelligent, strong, and ambitious. Many fans consider her even more intelligent than the Byrdes.

When season three ended, Ruth was not on good terms with the Byrdes and thought they were using her. She then quit working for them to forge something for herself. Season four could see Ruth at loggerheads with the Byrdes in what might turn out to be an explosive rivalry.

6. Lisa Emery

Lisa Emery plays Darlene Snell in Ozark, a secondary antagonist. Despite her age, she is the most powerful matriarch in the Ozarks. Darlene likes quoting Bible verses. But she can enact a violent deed anytime.

In season four, fans should expect Darlene to come back as a cold-hearted widow and drug queen. As the Byrdes launder money for the Mexican drug lords, Darlene will continue distributing heroin in the Missouri Ozarks. She could also ask Ruth to join her in laundering the proceeds.

7. Felix Solis

Felix Solis plays Oscar Navarro, the head of the Mexican drug organisation in Ozark. Although Navarro entered the series in season one, he was the unseen antagonist in Seasons One and Two. The series then showed his face for the first time in Season Three.

In the new season of Ozark, Oscar Navarro will continue with his relationship with the Byrdes in the hopes they will continue laundering his money. However, he faces a tough challenge back home from his family members questioning his methods.

8. Alfonso Herrera

Alfonso Herrera will make his debut in Ozark season four as Javi Elizonndro. Javi will be a member of the Navarro family and decide whether to remain obedient to the head of the cartel or take over from Oscar Navarro, his uncle.

9. Adam Rothenberg

Adam Rothenberg will be a new cast member in Ozark season four portraying Mel Sattem. Mel Sattem will play the role of a former cop who fell from grace and now works as a private investigator.

10. Damian Young

Since season two, Damian Young has played Jim Rattelsdorf, a recurring character in Ozark. Jim will reprise his role as Charles Wilkes’ advisor and a spy or informer for Wendy.

Ozark season 4 will be the last of the series from Netflix. The fourth season will have two parts, with part one expected to air on 21 January 2022. Although the number of episodes remains unknown, the series might stick to the traditional ten episodes, with five episodes in part one.

