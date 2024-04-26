Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has celebrated his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is receiving congratulatory messages worldwide as he marks 25 years as the Asantehene.

To celebrate the king's 25-year rule, a throwback video from April 26, 1996, has surfaced online, showing the moment the Otufmuo Osei Tutu II swore an oath to the Asanteman.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the Facebook page of The Asante Nation, showed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the midst of a large gathering with the Mponponsuo sword as he swore an oath.

The crowd watched with joy and cheered for the king,, who pledged to lead and work in the best interest of Asanteman.

The post celebrated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 25th anniversary as Asantehene and commended him on his exemplary leadership.

"On this day, April 26 1999, 25 years ago, you held the Mponponsuo sword and swore to the whole Asanteman that you would lead the Kingdom to a prosperous future."

"Those who know you know you. You have proved beyond doubt that you are a capable king. You have sold the culture and heritage of Asanteman to the whole world. Happy 25th Anniversary King, Long May You Reign," the post read in part.

Ghanaians congratulate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post congratulated Otumfuo on his 25th anniversary as Asantehene.

Lucy Nana Ama Boateng stated:

Happy anniversary king Solomon piaww

Nana Amofah reacted:

Krobea Asante Kotoko no size. Piawwww!

Otumfuo's daughter opens up on her upbringing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh, the daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has opened up about her upbringing.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh TikTok, Dr Caryn said she still does not get royalty treatment befitting a King's daughter and responded by saying that was not how her father raised her.

"The King did not train us to be pampered and lazy, we were brought up to be dutiful and hardworking and play our part in the development of Asanteman and Ghana as a whole."

