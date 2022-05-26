Selecting and settling on a good real estate agent will usually determine whether one gets a good property to rent or not

Many people pose as agents but are not, with the sole purpose of scamming unsuspecting people

Knowing the things to expect and to look out for will be a yardstick in determining which agent will be most helpful

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The first step to looking for an apartment to rent in Ghana is first selecting and working with a real estate agent. People should not just decide on anyone since there are many of them with different areas of expertise.

Real estate agent brings people for property viewing. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

YEN.com.gh has put together a few things to consider before deciding on an agent.

One Must Know What They are Looking For

People need to know what they are looking for. Some agents deal in high-end properties whiles others only work with low-end properties. The type of home one is looking for will determine what kind of agent they should hire.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Also, some agents are location specific. Depending on the locations that property seekers want, they may be confined to dealing with some particular agents only.

Talk with Agents and Ask Questions

Do not just work with an agent because they said they can help. One must ask important and relevant questions just to be sure. For example, ask whether they have access to the property they intend to show you or how long they have been working as an agent.

Settle on Agency Commission and Other Fees

Real estate agents in Ghana charge registration and viewing fees as well as agency commissions when the deal goes through. Find out from the agent beforehand what they charge and how much before deciding to work with them.

Some agents take the commission from landlords only whiles the majority take it from both the landlord and the property seeker.

3 Things That Can Decrease the Value of Homes When Selling in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about 3 things that devalue houses in Ghana. The worst thing that can happen to a house owner is watching their properties lose their value over time. This sometimes happens through no fault of theirs and other times due to their negligence.

Source: YEN.com.gh