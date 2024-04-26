The Education Ministry says there are no solid plans to rebrand basic public schools or change school uniforms

This is after the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, declared that his ministry would be initiating a rebranding strategy to make public schools attractive

According to the ministry spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, the minister's claim was merely a futuristic proposal

The spokesperson for the Education Ministry says there is no major policy to change the colour of basic public school paints and school uniforms.

His statement follows a declaration made by the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum, at a free senior high school forum at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on April 23.

The initiative is to make public basic schools attractive.

According to the minister, the brown and yellow uniforms, popularly called ‘kokonte ne abenkwan’, would be replaced, .

He also mentioned that all basic public schools in the country would be painted blue and white.

He argued that this initiative aimed to make basic public schools attractive to Ghanaians.

However, reacting to the minister’s statement, Kwasi Kwarteng, the ministry’s spokesperson, clarified that there are currently no plans to change school uniforms or repaint schools.

He explained that the minister only mentioned radical ideas to revolutionise and rebrand public schools.

He said public confidence in basic public schools is at an all-time low, and the need to change the bad perception of these schools by improving their quality and aesthetics was urgent.

He said the rebranding strategy is still in the thought-process and has not been formulated into a policy yet.

Kwasi Kwarteng said when the policy is ready, it will be submitted to the cabinet for approval.

Meanwhile, he has urged the general public to disregard reports that the Education Ministry is about to change school uniforms again.

The last time new uniforms were introduced was during the tenure of Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Education Minister.

