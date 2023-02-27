American businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian caused an online stir when it was reported that she bought her California mansion with a mortgage

The property once belonged to American actress and model Cindy Crawford and was the sixth most expensive property in the area in 2022

The beachside property costs $70.4 million and has impressive features like four bedrooms and five and a half baths

Kim Kardashian recently became the topic of online discussion when it was revealed that she took a whopping $48 million mortgage to buy her $70.4 million Malibu mansion in California, USA.

According to reports by the US Sun, the 42-year-old socialite borrowed the money from investment bank BNY Mellon for the real estate transactionThe investment bank is notoriously known to offer specialised mega-mortgages for highly affluent clients. The property was reportedly acquired in a secret off-market deal.

The magnificent property, which supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber formerly owned, is more than 7,000 square feet in size and includes four bedrooms and five and a half baths.

The mansion is located 14 miles away from the clifftop estate owned by Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kardashian's property acquisition was Southern California's sixth most expensive real estate deal for 2022.

The opulent mansion was once owned by the 56-year-old Vogue model Cindy Crawford and her 60-year-old husband, Rande Gerber. It was purchased by the power couple in 2015, and they later sold it to a retired hedge fund manager for $45 million in 2018.

