The Mountain View Housing project is an initiative by the South African government to provide decent places of stay for its poor citizens

The project will provide 1,006 housing units in Mossel Bay for people who would normally not have been able to afford accommodation

South Africa is one of the premier nations in Africa working hard to make sure that it reduces the number of homeless people in the country

The South African government has been applauded by many for its initiative of providing accommodation for less-privileged citizens. Since 1994, the government has provided 3 million affordable houses for low-income beneficiaries in the country.

The Mountain View Housing Project in South Africa. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

The Mountain View Housing Project is yet another solution to the housing crisis that plagues most African nations. It is expected that thousands of citizens will move in to occupy the houses by the end of South Africa's financial year.

The project will be situated in Mossel Bay, South Africa, which is a small harbour town and an important tourist region.

The budget for the construction is $19 million. The project has completed 737 units. The Mossel Bay area has a backlog of about 9,000 households waiting for such housing opportunities. It is the hope that the Mountain View Housing Project will reduce the number of backyard dwellers in the region.

Mountain View Housing Project Community. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Netizens from across Africa took to Twitter to share what they thought of the initiative. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

@GcOluwa asked that:

Please can someone tell Nigeria government to learn from others countries and do better for their citizens too?

@specimane said:

Nice....poor people have a right to own a house too

@NANAOBOTUO added that:

Wonderful.I wish the Ghanaian Government does same.

@Wandi_Star shared his opinion:

Beautiful but the government needs to build communities, not just houses. Where are the green spaces? Libraries, where are the trees? Parks? Schools? They have done well in building the houses but we need to build communities.

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Namibia's largest housing project called Ongos Valley which is a 28,000 mixed-use village. The project aims at providing accommodation for a huge number of Namibians and also give them free internet services for 5 years.

