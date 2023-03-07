A South African businessman, Mike Nkuna, has set his eyes on developing a $275.6 million smart city in Limpopo, South Africa

Phase one of the multi-million mega project is complete with the construction of a 20-square-meter shopping mall

When completed, the mega-smart city project will create 8,250 construction jobs and 6,230 permanent direct jobs

South African businessman Mike Nkuna is building a smart city in Limpopo, South Africa, called Nkuna Smart City. The mega city project reportedly costs $275.6 million and has its first phase completed with a 20-square-meter shopping centre.

Mike Nkuna is building a smart city in South Africa. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone and uj.ac.za

According to Africa Facts Zone on Twitter, the businessman's company, Masingita Group, owns 13 malls and shopping centres.

According to Limpopo's premier, Stan Mathabatha, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition authorised $2.8 million in grant financing for the smart city. The new development will incorporate commercial, industrial, retail, residential, and hotel land use.

South Africa's Deputy Trade Minister, Nomalungelo Gina, added that the construction of the new city was a direct reaction to president Cyril Ramaphosa's demand for new construction and the drive for post-apartheid smart cities.

Netizens react to the news of South Africa's smart city by the businessman

The news impressed several netizens who took the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@SingyNkuna said:

We have made it to Africa Facts zone. If only they knew that he owns Masingita Mall, Jabulani Mall, and others.

@celeb_undercovr commented:

At the rate at which people from Limpopo are developing their province, I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes even more developed than Gauteng in the next ten years.

@Javangwe2 remarked:

I saw Mr Nkuna at one of his malls called Masingita Mall in Giyani. When I saw him, he wasn't wearing expensive clothes or jewellery, and people didn't even recognise him. The man is very humble. May God continue to bless him.

