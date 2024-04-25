Serwaa Amihere could not hide her excitement after she received a response from Flora regarding her public apology

The company commended her action and promised to continue their partnership with her

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post commended Serwaa Amihere for issuing the apology

Flora, a sanitary product produced by Delta Paper Mill Limited in Ghana, has broken its silence on the apology issued by its brand ambassador and media personality, Serwaa Amihere, regarding the leakage of her private video.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @florabydelta, the company expressed delight over the apology issued by Serwaa Amihere, describing it as sincere.

The company also pledged to continue the partnership with the GHOne TV presenter.

"We deeply appreciate your sincere apology and continue to value your partnership with our brand. #floracares Serwaa Amihere," the post read.

Serwaa Amihere reacted to the post by Flora as she reposted it and reacted with a love emoji.

Serwaa Amihere issues a public apology apology

The post by Flora comes after Serwaa Amihere on Wednesday, April 24, apologising to her family, employers and the brands she represents who may have been affected by the private video.

She pleaded for forgiveness from Ghanaians, adding that the incident had taught her a valuable lesson.

Ghanaians commend Serwaa Amihere

Social media users who thronged the comment section of Serwaa's post praised her for realising her mistakes and apologizing for them.

Thank you Serwaa. This could happen to anyone and be strong in this media space.

GH Celebrity News stated:

This is too late it should have been done before the Court issues koraaa. Always consult before any action because the best action may be too late to be useful

Deborah Dela-edem Lumor stated:

As much as God has forgiven you,we forgive you too,you are Loved.

Maame Efua replied:

We hold no grudge, Serwah.This is a great lesson learnt the hard way. Stay strong.

Top Choco accepts apology from Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Top Choco has commended Serwaa Amihere, after she issued a public apology for the leakage of her private video.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the company said it has acknowledged and accepted the apology of the GHOne presenter.

It also expressed commitment to continuing its partnership with Serwaa Amihere.

