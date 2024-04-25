Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has rendered an apology to Ghanaians following the Henry Fitz saga

She noted in the statement that the incident captured in the video occurred five years ago when she undervalued herself

Her apology has drawn various reactions on social media, with a Ghanaian lady lauding her for taking the bold step

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to laud Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere for apologising over the leaked bedroom video of herself and Henry Fitz.

In a post shared on Facebook, the lady identified as Mary Eudes Bikiti stated that Serwaa by the act has proven to be a great role model.

Serwaa Amihere beams with smiles as she slays in lovely outfits

Source: Facebook

"Now that you've taken full responsibility for your actions, we can fully see you as a great role model to young ladies.

She further described Serwaa Amihere's apology as sincere and stated that Ghanaians still loved her.

See post below:

Ghanaian lady praises Serwaa Amihere for being a great role model Source: Mary Eudes Bikiti

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to post

Her post attracted various reactions from netizens.

@Philippe Mahone Hugues wrote:

"We the online counsel of elders have not yet accepted any apology because she brought wine instead of Schnapps ...We are still waiting for the Schnapps."

@Anthony Mensah Barden wrote:

"Pray to God for forgiveness and accept Christ into your heart that’s the only solution and help you to leave for him. Shalom."

@Rhafique Zhango wrote:

"Yeah,we still love you."

@Wilson Gideon wrote:

"She was asked to do that at this time to divert attention from the Excellent delivery from Prof. Naana."

@George Obiri wrote:

"Well done great woman."

@Abugri Bounty

"I hope you have forgiven her her sins."

@Nii Affum Sackey wrote:

"Shld have done that long time ago to reduce the reputational damage earlier.. but better still than never."

@Emurana Tarantula Abukari

"Great move. That's a mark of a Queen. To err is human, and to apologize is divine."

Serwaa Amihere speaks after Henry Fitz scandal, apologises in statement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an apology rendered by Serwaa Amihere to her fans and Ghanaians over her scandal with Henry Fitz.

She noted in her apology letter that the video, which was recorded some five years ago, severely embarrassed her, her family and her loved ones.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh