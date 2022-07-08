Ex-President John Mahama has said he is stunned to hear about the murder of former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe

The former president said the late prime minister's legacy will live on in Ghana, Africa and across the globe

Mr Abe was reportedly assassinated in Japan on Friday while delivering a speech

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former President John Mahana has joined the people of Japan to mourn the assassination of former Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe.

John Mahama and murdered Japanese leader, Shinzo Abe. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Mr Mahama took to his Facebook page on Friday, July 8, 2022, to express "shock" over the news of Mr Abe's killing.

He said the murdered Prime Minister's legacy would be remembered in Ghana, Africa and the entire world for many years to come.

"I recall our last meeting in May of 2016, which led to the official publication of the restoration of the Yen loan portfolio to Ghana and the announcement of Japan's commitment to assist Ghana with a number of important new and ongoing projects.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

These included the Tema motorway interchange project, expansion of the Sekondi fishing harbour, expansion and upgrade of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research into an Advanced Research Centre for Infectious diseases, and the construction of a new bridge over the Southern Volta river at Volivo, among others," he posted on Facebook.

Japan ex-PM dead after shooting

YEN.com.gh reported previously that former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was feared dead on Friday after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region, local media reported.

National broadcaster NHK said a man in his 40s had been arrested for attempted murder and a gun had been confiscated from him, citing police sources.

The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots was heard, NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.

"He was giving a speech and a man came from behind," a young woman at the scene told NHK.

"The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn't fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke," she added.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh