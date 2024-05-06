The New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team has expressed optimism about campaign efforts so far

An aide to the Vice President, Kofi Tonto, told YEN.com.gh the campaign team had been well received on its stops so far

Tonto believes that the enthusiasm they have encountered is a reflection of the works of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign is bullish about the party’s bid to capture the hearts and minds of Ghanaians ahead of polls.

Though Bawumia is contending with discontent from a section of Ghanaians because of economic downturns and Ghana’s history of voting out parties after two terms, his team derives confidence from the Vice President’s engagements during his campaign.

Bawumia on the campaign trail.

As the Bawumia prepares to touch down in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, an aide to the Vice President, Kofi Tonto, said the reception from everyday Ghanaians has been great.

Bawumia has been engaging with a cross-section of Ghanaian society in his campaigns, ranging from traditional leaders to ordinary workers.

The aide said this process has so far been reassuring to those involved, the aide said.

“Once the vice president gets there and he meets the people from the traditional leaders from the clergy to the youth, the euphoria and excitement is top notch,” Tonto said.

Tonto believes that the enthusiasm they have encountered reflects the work Bawumia has done over 16 years in politics.

He further described Bawumia as Ghana's most impactful Vice President ever.

“It tells you that he is a very hardworking vice president and that is why some people have been the most effective vice president because you have to be an effective vice president to be known in a village in Sewhi Wiaso.”

The tour to the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions is part of the first phase of a nationwide campaign.

Bawumia's leading contender in the election race is the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama, who some early polls have favoured.

Bawumia says God can transform Ghana through him

In recent remarks, Bawumia said God can use him to transform Ghana

Speaking to clergy members in Takoradi as part of his Western Regional campaign tour, he explained that he has positive ideas for Ghana that could transform the country for the better.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

He promised to collaborate with the clergy to implement his developmental agenda for Ghana.

Bawumia dares Mahama to debate him

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has dared John Mahama to face him in a debate.

He said the debate would allow Ghanaians to assess both candidates' proposals for fixing the economy.

Dr Bawumia commenced his nationwide campaign today, April 29, 2024, and is set to address the issues affecting Ghana.

