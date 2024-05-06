Shatta Wale has shared his frustrations with the handlers of rising Ghanaian artiste Safo Newman

The dancehall megastar says his handlers should have worked on his brand before promoting him to the masses

Shatta Wale lamented that music executives often underestimate the impact of their efforts in building artistes

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has established that he is not satisfied with the trajectory of Safo Newman, the hitmaker behind the viral song Akokoa.

The dancehall superstar shared his frustrations with the youngster's handlers during a recent interview.

Shatta Wale claims the handlers should've known better and helped Safo Newman refine his brand before blasting their promotional campaigns.

Safo Newman and Shatta Wale Photo source: X/CodeMicky, Facebook/ShattaWale

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale blames Safo Newman's handlers

Safo Newman rose to fame when his Akokoa hit surfaced online, attracting cosigns from top artistes, including Sarkodie.

Many criticisms about the youngster's fashion sense and brand appeal have fallen on deaf ears as Safo Newman continues to do his bidding.

Shatta Wale's comments about Safo Newman have revived a long-held debate on whether Safo Newman should modify his look to meet industry standards of looking refined or stand his ground.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's message to Safo Newman

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as they shared their thoughts about Shatta Wale's review

@yawboatbright said;

Really disappointed in Sark. This guy got the opportunity to meet him and yet the so called Sark couldn’t change at least his wardrobe for him. Shatta is telling the truth.

@DenzineDenniz quizzed:

Why does he feel like he can speak on any artiste but doesn't like to be speak on

@Lechiboroni wrote:

Till date sef wale no know dressing kyer3 gbeenabu

@StonebwoyManiac noted:

Complaints nkoaa like a nagging lady, how about he sets an example? Shatta should stop behaving like 9/10 of politicians and do the needful.

@OpinionsWorld_ added:

ShattaWale dey speak pure white truth. Branding is everything.. If you dont understand that, u cannot survive the new world.

Shatta Wale blasts MzGee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had fired MzGee for not focusing the interview on Medikal's recently sold-out concert at Indigo at the O2 but instead on Medikal's relationship issues with Fella Makafui.

Shatta Wale rained insults on MzGee and blasted her for being unprofessional in her interview, describing the host and entire media entity with unprintable words.

Source: YEN.com.gh