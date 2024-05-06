Global site navigation

Gifty Boakye: Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover Flaunts Her Diamond Ring After Yaw Yeboah Proposes To Her
Gifty Boakye: Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover Flaunts Her Diamond Ring After Yaw Yeboah Proposes To Her

by  Portia Arthur
  • Black Stars player Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend is getting married to Columbus Crew player Yaw Yeboah
  • The beautiful couple looked stunning together in white ensembles for the engagement party
  • Some social media users have commented on Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend's engagement photos

Arsenal player Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Gifty Boakye, has posted her beautiful engagement photos on Instagram.

The swimwear model looked stunning in a white strapless bodycon and side-parted curly hairstyle for her engagement party with her mother and brothers in attendance.

Thomas Partey, Gifty Boakye and Yaw Yeboah
Thomas Partey, Gifty Boakye and Yaw Yeboah rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @giftyboakye.
Black Stars player Yaw Yeboah wore a white tee shirt and matching trousers as he proposed to the love of his life.

Gifty Boakye shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

Colossians 3:17 New Age, new chapter ..same BIG GOD!

Check out the photos below;

Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend slays in white mesh dress

For a beach photoshoot, Black Stars player Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend looked charming in a white mesh dress.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Gifty Boakye's engagement photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Alexandrinamakeup stated:

Congratulations, baby girl ❤️ I’m so happy for you both

ameyaw112 stated:

Congratulations

hugodown stated:

Big Gift love you cuzzo. So happy for you!

Idomyownstunts stated:

Congratulations ❤️

Cadicnguessan stated:

Yes congratulations sisss❤️❤️❤️

Stephanieagyeman stated:

Issa Wifey

iamninaalondyn stated:

Big Congratulations my Birthday Queen

chefkelvincheung stated:

Yaaaaassssss congrats fam!

Paulinabarbar stated:

omg congratulations

Rebcreative stated:

Congratulations!!

Talltay stated:

Congratulations beautiful

Thelunagrey stated:

congrats!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Gifty Boakye: 5 Photos of Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover Who Is Now Dating Black Stars Player Yaw Yeboah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Boakye following her connection with Black Star star Thomas Partey.

Gifty Boakye is a fashion entrepreneur who prays for her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Partey.

The model has posted sultry pictures of herself on Instagram, sparking comments from fashionistas and sports enthusiasts about her attractiveness.

