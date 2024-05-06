Black Stars player Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend is getting married to Columbus Crew player Yaw Yeboah

The beautiful couple looked stunning together in white ensembles for the engagement party

Some social media users have commented on Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend's engagement photos

Arsenal player Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Gifty Boakye, has posted her beautiful engagement photos on Instagram.

The swimwear model looked stunning in a white strapless bodycon and side-parted curly hairstyle for her engagement party with her mother and brothers in attendance.

Thomas Partey, Gifty Boakye and Yaw Yeboah rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @giftyboakye.

Source: Instagram

Black Stars player Yaw Yeboah wore a white tee shirt and matching trousers as he proposed to the love of his life.

Gifty Boakye shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

Colossians 3:17 New Age, new chapter ..same BIG GOD!

Check out the photos below;

Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend slays in white mesh dress

For a beach photoshoot, Black Stars player Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend looked charming in a white mesh dress.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Gifty Boakye's engagement photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Alexandrinamakeup stated:

Congratulations, baby girl ❤️ I’m so happy for you both

