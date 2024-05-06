Gifty Boakye: Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover Flaunts Her Diamond Ring After Yaw Yeboah Proposes To Her
- Black Stars player Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend is getting married to Columbus Crew player Yaw Yeboah
- The beautiful couple looked stunning together in white ensembles for the engagement party
- Some social media users have commented on Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend's engagement photos
Arsenal player Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Gifty Boakye, has posted her beautiful engagement photos on Instagram.
The swimwear model looked stunning in a white strapless bodycon and side-parted curly hairstyle for her engagement party with her mother and brothers in attendance.
Black Stars player Yaw Yeboah wore a white tee shirt and matching trousers as he proposed to the love of his life.
Gifty Boakye shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;
Colossians 3:17 New Age, new chapter ..same BIG GOD!
Check out the photos below;
Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend slays in white mesh dress
For a beach photoshoot, Black Stars player Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend looked charming in a white mesh dress.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Gifty Boakye's engagement photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Alexandrinamakeup stated:
Congratulations, baby girl ❤️ I’m so happy for you both
ameyaw112 stated:
Congratulations
hugodown stated:
Big Gift love you cuzzo. So happy for you!
Idomyownstunts stated:
Congratulations ❤️
Cadicnguessan stated:
Yes congratulations sisss❤️❤️❤️
Stephanieagyeman stated:
Issa Wifey
iamninaalondyn stated:
Big Congratulations my Birthday Queen
chefkelvincheung stated:
Yaaaaassssss congrats fam!
Paulinabarbar stated:
omg congratulations
Rebcreative stated:
Congratulations!!
Talltay stated:
Congratulations beautiful
Thelunagrey stated:
congrats!!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Hugodown stated:
Big Gift love you cuzzo. So happy for you!
Idomyownstunts stated:
Congratulations ❤️
Cadicnguessan stated:
Yes congratulations sisss❤️❤️❤️
Chefkelvincheung stated:
Yaaaaassssss congrats fam!
Stephanieagyeman stated:
Issa Wifey
Gifty Boakye: 5 Photos of Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover Who Is Now Dating Black Stars Player Yaw Yeboah
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Boakye following her connection with Black Star star Thomas Partey.
Gifty Boakye is a fashion entrepreneur who prays for her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Partey.
The model has posted sultry pictures of herself on Instagram, sparking comments from fashionistas and sports enthusiasts about her attractiveness.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh