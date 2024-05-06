Ghanaian bride Kessie is the first woman in 2024 to wear a veil with her late father's photo on it

The melanin bride looked ravishing in a sleeveless white gown that accentuated her unique curves

Some social media users have commented on the bride's unique wedding gown and customised veil

Ghanaian bride Akua Ampomaa Kessie has introduced a new wedding trend as she walks down the aisle in a customised gown and veil for her white wedding.

The event producer looked magnificent in a sleeveless, form-fitting lace gown with her late father's image boldly embossed on her white lace veil.

Ghanaian bride Kessie and Prince Edward look stunning together. Photo credit: @focusnblur

Ghanaian bride Kessie wore a charming Barbie-inspired hairstyle and perfect makeup to compliment her melanin skin.

She styled her look with beautiful stud earrings matching her white designer bridal shoes.

Ghanaian bride Kessie looks ethereal in a structured kente gown

Ghanaian bride Kessie glowed as she slipped on a gold and orange ombre kente for her traditional wedding.

She wore a short shoulder-level curly hairstyle and beautiful gold earrings as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Ghanaian bride Kessie and her bridesmaids rock stylish pyjamas

For their viral party, Ghanaian bride Kessie and her fun-loving bridesmaids looked incredible in white and black pyjamas.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Kessie's wedding gown

Christygyeke stated:

The wedding dress is nice; she embodied it with grace and elegance.

Phantatoure stated:

Beautiful

themannequin_gh stated:

You made a beautiful bride. Simplicity and class at its peek.❤️

sellygally_ stated:

The back of that dress omg

Yattyeyram stated:

She looks sooo adorable, beautiful, simple and no stress ❤️❤️❤️❤️

zeetaasare_szn stated:

My whole wifeeeee @_akuakessie_

Berry stated:

Daddy is proud of you @_akuakessie_

hautelookdressmakers stated:

The veil!!!!!

Akuaasabeaa stated:

True definition of Class and Style!! Congrats, Mrs. Okine Ahuofe de3 wo fa no kwa!!

theladybird____ stated:

Definitely doing same in honor of my beautiful mother ❤️❤️

abena_damilola stated:

Forever a Daddy’s gal

Weddingswithteejay stated:

Definitely doing same in loving memory of my dearest GrandMa.

