Ghanaian Rocks Sleeveless Lace Dress And Customised Veil With Her Late Dad's Customised Photo On It
- Ghanaian bride Kessie is the first woman in 2024 to wear a veil with her late father's photo on it
- The melanin bride looked ravishing in a sleeveless white gown that accentuated her unique curves
- Some social media users have commented on the bride's unique wedding gown and customised veil
Ghanaian bride Akua Ampomaa Kessie has introduced a new wedding trend as she walks down the aisle in a customised gown and veil for her white wedding.
The event producer looked magnificent in a sleeveless, form-fitting lace gown with her late father's image boldly embossed on her white lace veil.
Ghanaian bride Kessie wore a charming Barbie-inspired hairstyle and perfect makeup to compliment her melanin skin.
She styled her look with beautiful stud earrings matching her white designer bridal shoes.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Kessie looks ethereal in a structured kente gown
Ghanaian bride Kessie glowed as she slipped on a gold and orange ombre kente for her traditional wedding.
She wore a short shoulder-level curly hairstyle and beautiful gold earrings as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Kessie and her bridesmaids rock stylish pyjamas
For their viral party, Ghanaian bride Kessie and her fun-loving bridesmaids looked incredible in white and black pyjamas.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Kessie's wedding gown
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Christygyeke stated:
The wedding dress is nice; she embodied it with grace and elegance.
Phantatoure stated:
Beautiful
themannequin_gh stated:
You made a beautiful bride. Simplicity and class at its peek.❤️
sellygally_ stated:
The back of that dress omg
Yattyeyram stated:
She looks sooo adorable, beautiful, simple and no stress ❤️❤️❤️❤️
zeetaasare_szn stated:
My whole wifeeeee @_akuakessie_
Berry stated:
Daddy is proud of you @_akuakessie_
hautelookdressmakers stated:
The veil!!!!!
Akuaasabeaa stated:
True definition of Class and Style!! Congrats, Mrs. Okine Ahuofe de3 wo fa no kwa!!
theladybird____ stated:
Definitely doing same in honor of my beautiful mother ❤️❤️
abena_damilola stated:
Forever a Daddy’s gal
Weddingswithteejay stated:
Definitely doing same in loving memory of my dearest GrandMa.
