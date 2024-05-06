Seasoned media personality MzGee replied to Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal after her interview with the latter generated backlash on social media

This came at the back of netizens claiming that MzGee failed to ask Medikal about his concert at Indigo at the O2, but rather about his relationship issues with Fella Makafui

In a social media post, MzGee dropped a video from her interview with Medikal, where she asked him questions about his recently sold-out concert in London

Many people apologised to MzGee in the comments for blasting her, while others told her to forget the matter

Seasoned media personality MzGee has once again replied to dancehall musician Shatta Wale, rapper Medikal and critics with video evidence and a heartfelt message.

This comes after critics, Shatta Wale and Medikal lashed out at her for not focusing the interview on Medikal's recently sold-out concert at Indigo at the O2 but instead on Medikal's relationship issues with Fella Makafui.

MzGee dropped evidence, and replied to Shatta Wale and Medikal again

MzGee shared a video from the interview that was not shared as a promotional video on the social media platforms of UTV Ghana.

The video, which is about seven minutes long, highlighted questions MzGee asked Medikal about his recently sold-out concert at the Indigo at the O2.

In MzGee's new reply to Shatta Wale and Medikal, she reiterated that in the media business, the evidence is the tapes and in such confusing times, it is prudent that she dropped them.

"Dancing in the mud isn't my style. Done this for years, my entire career was simply built on ASKING QUESTIONS and my follow ups are always apt! (Only a few are that attentive)," she said.

The host of UTV's United Showbiz further stated that the highlight of the comments on social media about her interview with Medikal showed that many people did not watch the full interview.

"So I thought to give you the pleasure. I'm sure there are still some discerning folks here! There's more...," she said.

Below is the snippet of Medikal's interview on United Showbiz, in which MzGee asked him about the concert in London.

Reactions to MzGee's post

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians regarding MzGee's controversial interview with Medikal and her reply to the outbursts of Shatta Wale and Medikal:

akosua__veee said:

Many people didn't watch but they talking nonsense...... You're loved don't mind anyone

_vicky_classic_ said:

Oooh yes well done...I initially didn't get the beginning but I get the clear picture now

seaniconsmith_ said:

Those rushing to the comments section please remove your slippers cos I just mop the floor

mc_yaa_yeboah said:

@iammzgee I mean there is a reason we learnt comprehension in school … the question you ask was never about marriage it was about another artist wishing the other well … so do you also care to wish this person well … If the artist couldn’t comprehend this basic question is either they were high on something or simply put they didn’t understand the language … …

babiesandkidsgh said:

They just want to trend,please ignore them, it’s the influence of Shatta

maameakuaboahemaaappiah said:

Forget them Mzgee, u asked a simple question and he could have simply wished Fella well and move, he naaaa.... I don't know, smh

trudy.2019 said:

The question was about wishing someone well……. Had nothing to do with marriage or relationships…… he is just being emotional

"W'agimi, kwasia": Shatta Wale blasts MzGee over an interview with Medikal

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale fired at media personality MzGee for focusing on the relationship issues of rapper Medikal rather than his sold-out O2 concert in an interview.

Shatta Wale rained insults on MzGee and blasted her for being unprofessional in the interview.

The video sparked debate on social media as many people applauded Shatta Wale for speaking up.

