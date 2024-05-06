President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians he is committed to maintaining the peace and tranquillity of the country throughout the electoral period

He said the country's democratic credentials and stability would not be eroded under his watch

He was speaking at the just-ended Aboakyer festival at Winneba in the Central Region

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians his commitment to maintaining political stability throughout the country’s electoral season.

According to him, Ghana has, through hard work, earned international recognition for its enviable democratic dispensation and political stability, and that will not be eroded under his watch.

Akufo-Addo says the country's democracy will not be undermined

Source: Getty Images

He said he would do all he could to ensure that the peace he inherited from his predecessors was maintained and passed on to his successor.

He said this at the 2024 celebration of the Aboakyer festival in Winneba.

He was addressing a grand durbar of chiefs and people of Winneba as they climaxed the week-long celebration of the festival in the Central Region on Saturday, May 3.

Akufo-Addo urged the people not to allow themselves to be used by evil elements to foment politically motivated violent confrontations that would benefit their paymasters.

He called for calm and tolerance before, during and after the electoral season.

He also urged Ghanaians to contribute to a peaceful and prosperous election to protect Ghana’s democracy.

According to him, the upcoming election was a good time to show Ghanaians’ political maturity and prove to the world that the country is peaceful.

Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to introduce his vice president and New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to the people and urged them to vote for him and the NPP’s member of parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin, in the area massively.

He said the NPP has embarked on several developmental projects in Winneba and across the country and deserves to be maintained.

The 2024 Aboakyer festival was themed: “Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer Celebration.”

Commenting on the theme, Akufo-Addo applauded the chiefs and people of Effutu for maintaining the culture and tradition passed on to them by their ancestors and urged them to maintain peace to attract more development.

Akufo-Addo says Mahama can’t succeed him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his desire to see Mahamudu Bawumia succeed him.

Akufo-Addo also pledged his commitment to ensure a peaceful election and transition process.

The president spoke in an address to the chiefs and people of Wa in the Upper West Region.

