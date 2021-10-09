V/R: Tomatoes left to rot in Woe and Anloga with no buyers; box sold for GHc 200

Tomatoes are being left to rot at some parts of the Volta region

The unavailability of buyers has led to the farmers selling their products very cheaply

A whole big basket was offered for sale at GHc 100 while the box was sold at GHc 200

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fresh tomatoes seem to be in season in some parts of the Volta Region as most of them are left to rot with no one purchasing them.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh as shared by Ghanaian Journalist, Hadiza Nuhhu Billa Quansah, the fresh tomatoes are all over Woe and Anloga with no buyers to buy them in bulk.

According to Hadiza, a whole big basket was offered to her at 100 cedis while the box was sold at GHc 200.

Tomatoes in boxes and baskets on sale Photo credit: Hadiza Nuhhu Billa Quansah

Source: Facebook

She explained that the same box which was sold to her at GHc 200 at Woe is being sold between GHc 900 and GHc 1,500 in Accra.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post has drawn massive reactions from Ghanaians who were unimpressed about the situation.

Monica Adwoa Tshribi was worried about the money spent to import the tomatoes from the neighboring country.

Our people prefer to buy CFA n go all the way to Burkina to buy. Pls, let's advertise this so at least those who have the means to transport to Accra can help out. Very disheartening to see such hard work go unrewarded. Little wonder some prefer to grow' weed'.

Mawukoenya Yawa Gomashie suggested that she buys them to preserve it in a paste form.

Buy it... Blend it and make tomato paste.

Godwin Aven said he saw the thing

I was on that road. Dabala-Anloga-Keta road just 2 days ago and the number of crates of Tomatoes. I saw by the roadsides made me wonder if our farmers are receiving the right support for their investments in tilling the land.

James Azumah was amazed at how much we spend to import tin tomatoes whiles we left ours to rot.

On a serious note we are spending foreign exchange to import tin tomato from abroad leaving ours to rot.

Tony Anderson said it should be brought to Accra.

They should just bring it to Accra. Tomatoes are in short supply here.

Kwarteng Emmanuel said a 1d1f factory is needed there for processing.

Citizens action through One District One Factory for processing.

Food shortage in some SHS

Still, on food, some Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country have been hit with food shortage.

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, said the schools affected are mostly found in the Eastern, Ashanti, Northern, and Volta regions.

Musah said if the situation is not remedied, it could affect the health of the students in the various affected schools.

Source: Yen Newspaper