John Mahama and his wife Lordina are marking their 30 years marriage anniversary in a grand style

The former first couple have constructed a new maternity and children's ward at the Bole District Hospital to mark the milestone

Mahama and his wife are in Bole in the Savanah Region to inaugurate the new ward on July 26, 2022

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have built a new Maternity and Children's Ward for the Bole District Hospital to mark their 30 years of marriage anniversary.

The former first couple arrived in Bole on Monday, July 25, 2022, ahead of the inauguration of the new facility on Tuesday.

Mr Mahama and Lordina paid a courtesy call on Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I in his palace.

John Mahama and Lordina. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

Source: Facebook

Below are a few photos from their visit to the Bolewura.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

John Mahama and Lordina married on Wednesday, July 29, 1992, and have since remained faithful to each other over the years.

He has five children: Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida.

According to John Mahama, he met his wife Lordina Effah — one of his History students — at Ghana Secondary School (his alma mater), where he had gone to teach History as a National Service Personnel.

"I met Lordina when I went back to do National Service at my former school, Ghana Secondary School, at the time she looked attractive, I was her History teacher...the rest is history," Mahama has said in the past.

Ghana allegedly prints GH¢22 billion in new money without parliament’s approval

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has been accused of illegally collaborating with the government to print GH¢22 billion in cedi notes without the approval of Parliament.

The Minority made the revelation on Monday, July 25, 2022, shortly after the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented his 2022 midyear budget review to Members of Parliament.

Speaking to journalists at the forecourt of Parliament, Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said the finance minister hid the information about the printed money in the appendix of his midyear budget document.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh