The week saw Black Sherif in the news allegedly making known how much he is worth. Kofi Adomah was in the news when his wife pulled up a surprise on him in the studio and confessed to having had infedelity issues.

Legendary Highlife musician, Amakye Dede, finally confessed his use of mary-jane and urged his fellow musicians to use it to boost their energy levels. Trending in the news this week was the full list of queens for the 2022 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant (GMB 2022).

American music artist, Chance The Rapper, has launched a music festival that would bring musicians from the diaspora to Ghana and experience the culture here.

1. Blacko reportedly rejects ₵98k Ghana Party In The Park offer, Demands ₵500k

Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has reportedly rejected £10,000 from the 'Ghana Party In The Park' organisers, about GH₵ 97,786 and demanded £50,000, about GHS 489,387.

After organisers announced that Black Sherif would be performing at the concert, many were excited to see 'Kwaku Killer' as he is affectionately called, take the stage in the UK for the first time in the history of the much-anticipated concert.

The event which was held on July 16 2022, saw many Ghanaian musicians throng the stage in the United Kingdom (UK) to thrill many Ghanaians living there to some sweet tunes from the motherland.

2. Kofi Adomah And His Wife Miracle Tease With Loved-up Video After His Confession

Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has been trending online since Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Kofi Adomah, who doubles as the CEO of KOFI TV, celebrated his birthday on the day and had his wife, Miracle Adomah, pulling a surprise on him in the studio.

Reacting to the surprise from his wife, Kofi Adomah talked about their love life and how she has been exceptionally good to him.

3. Amakye Dede confesses using Mary Jane to Nana Aba on national TV

Legendary Highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has clarified his use of the illegal substance, which is synonymous with Mary Jane.

Amakye Dede, who has debunked ever using the substance in the past, was put on the hot seat on Nana Aba Anamoah's show, Starr Chat on GHOne TV.

Before admitting to its use, host Nana Aba Anamoah told him that it was an open secret and persistently asked whether he had tried Mary Jane before.

The legendary highlife musician disclosed that people in the music industry do take the substance since it makes them energetic.

4. Too much beauty: Meet the 16 gorgeous contestants vying for the GMB 2022 crown

The 2022 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant (GMB 2022) was launched on Sunday, July 17, 2021.

This year's edition, the 15th season, will commence on Sunday, July 18, 2021, with the first four weeks being eviction-free.

At the launch, the 16 contestants who passed the auditions to represent the various regions of Ghana were unveiled.

5. Chance The Rapper Gives Heartwarming Speech, Invites Black Folks Across The Globe To Ghana

American music artist, Chance The Rapper, has given a beautiful speech inviting the rest of the world to Ghana.

Chance has visited Ghana on a number of occasions in the past, and it seems he has fallen deeply in love with the motherland.

The rapper and fellow musician Vic Mensah plan to host a big concert in Ghana that will unite black folks from across the globe.

According to Chance, he wants to bring the biggest artists from around the world to the concert. He called upon black people from the diaspora to visit Ghana.

