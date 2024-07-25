The Philadelphia Movement has defended it leader, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah following a strong worded reprimand from the Christian Council

The Christian Council had described Prophet Kyei-Duah's statement that his image would replace Jesus' in 500 years as anti-Christian

But the Philadelphians said the Christian Council is being judgemental and clearly envious of their leader

The Believers Worship Centre, also known as the Philadelphia Movement, has responded to a press release from the Christian Council describing statements made by their leader, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, as anti-Christian.

Adom Kyei-Duah said he had received a divine message that stated that in 500 years, his image would replace the well-known image of Jesus Christ worldwide.

The Philadelphia Movement said the Christian Council's statement smacked of mischief and envy.

This did not sit right with the Christian Council, who described the statement as anti-Christian and akin to the teachings of a false prophet.

The Christian Council warned Ghanaians not to be drawn to miracles and spectacles as authenticators of the anointing of God and further advised the prophet to repent and save his soul.

However, in reaction to the Christian Council’s statement, the Philadelphia Movement noted that the Council had clearly misconstrued Adom Kyei-Duah's words and religious doctrines.

It said that nowhere in Adom Kye-Duah’s sermons had he claimed to be Jesus Christ; instead, he had admonished his followers to keep faith in Christ and live a life worthy of the Christian messiah.

The Philadelphians noted that attempts to distort the prophet’s statement smacks of “mischief, doctrinal subterfuge and envy.”

They noted that further describing the prophet as the anti-Christ was even more condemnable, ill-motivated and baseless.

And, the advice to Ghanaians to shun “misleading theologies” was misplaced and judgemental.

Body of Christ in Ghana is sick - Philadelphians

The Philadelphians advised the Christian Council to direct their energies towards religious leaders who have turned their pulpits into money-making ventures and have used their position to cause conflicts and separations within families and homes.

They said the body of Christ in Ghana was sick and would need deep cleansing to be whole again.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphians said their prophet would continue to grow larger and larger and would take over Christianity.

Concerning the prophecy of the image of Jesus being replaced, the Philadelphia Movement said the Christian Council is at will to believe it or not.

Prophet unravels the mystery of Lil Win’s accident

YEN.com.gh had reported that Adom Kyei-Duah said he was the first person to be informed about Lil Win's accident after it happened on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The spiritual leader said he believes Lil Win's accident was a test to unlock the new phase of greatness the actor is about to ascend into.

He admitted to going through a similar experience, which he prevailed, and assured Lil Win, whom he describes as a son of victory.

The spiritual leader's remarks about Lil Win's fatal accident in the wake of Richard Ampomah's burial have sparked mixed reactions online.

