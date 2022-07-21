Justin Kodua has disclosed that he has always had a good relationship with President Akufo-Addo

According to the newly elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, he landed in law school because of sound advice he received from the president

He also revealed that the president even supported his law education financially

Justin Frimpong Kodua, who beat John Boadu to become the New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary, has disclosed that Nana Akufo-Addo supported him at law school.

Known popularly as JFK, the politician who has been working behind the scenes said he entered the law school following advice from the president, then an opposition leader, in 2009.

“Candidate Akufo-Addo in 2009 advised me to go to the law school after I told him I wanted to do politics as a full-time job. He paid my first fees when I got admitted,” he said on a current affairs programme on Joy News on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

JFK and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Twitter/@justinkfrimpong,@NAkufoAddo

Source: Twitter

He said the advice to go to law school was the best because it changed his life positively.

The lawyer pulled a surprise when he triumphed as General Secretary during the party’s national executives election held this month. He beat incumbent John Boadu with over 300 votes.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) CEO polled 2,837 votes against John Boadu’s 2,524.

JFK was once the NPP’s Ashanti Region Deputy Youth Organiser and once chaired the NPP Youth Legal Committee.

His specialisation in law is corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration. He is particularly interested in land disputes and asset management.

He obtained an LLB from the University of Ghana after graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Source: YEN.com.gh