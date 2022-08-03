Research findings show there are dangerous level of cancer-causing substances in brukina, a popular drink made from millet and diary milk

The study by scientists at Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research show the levels of aflatoxins in the drink can make constant consumption dangerous for the body

The study was led by Professor Regina Appiah-Opong and has been published in the Ghana Medical Journal

Scientists at the famous Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research say they have found dangerous levels of aflatoxins that can cause cancer in Brukina.

Brukina is a drink made from millet and dairy milk. It is a popular snack for many Ghanaians.

The Noguchi researchers published their study on the drink in Ghana Medical Journal and say frequent consumption of the drink can be dangerous for the body.

How the Brukina study was conducted

Researchers say they purchased the drink from known producers every month for 7 months.

After tests were conducted on 21 samples purchased from Nima and Ashaiman in Accra, the researchers found that one sample from Ashaiman and 2 from Nima had high levels of aflatoxin (AFB1) that exceeded the acceptable limit.

Also, 12 dairy milk samples taken from Ashaiman and ten others from Nima, all popular locations where the drink is heavily consumed, had levels of aflatoxin (AFM1) above the safe limit.

Some of samples of the drinks were then tested and found to have been contaminated with aflatoxin.

The researchers say the combined doses of the cancer-causing aflatoxins could harm the body.

Lead scientist for the Brukina study, Professor Regina Appiah-Opong said the findings highlight need for public education about the dangers of consuming the drink.

"Also, farmers and 'brukina' producers must be educated on good storage practices and monitored by the regulatory agents to protect the public from aflatoxin exposure and toxicity," she said.

