Prophet Kofi Oduro has made a very bold statement during a recent sermon at his church

The head of the Alabaster Ministries International has warned the president against arrogance and pride

He said unless Nana Akufo-Addo repents, the country was heading towards destruction

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Prophet Kofi Oduro has sent very strong words to Nana Akufo, warning the president that his administration risk destruction over persistent arrogance and pride.

The General Overseer of Alabaster International Ministry said during a powerful sermon that Akufo-Addo must put a stop to his arrogance if he wants to solve the current economic challenges.

Prophet Kofi Oduro wants Akufo-Addo to repent from his "arrogance". Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

"They spoke carelessly without any remembrance and in the humility of your heart, God favoured you but your excellency you have become more prouder than the NDC and their Mahama.

"I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you sir: the Lord is telling me pride takes everybody down and if you continue to be proud, you will go down without remedy,” he said in a viral video posted on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is not clear when the outspoken made the comments as part of a sermon at his church but the video was posted on Twitter on Sunday, October 23, 2022, by Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma).

He warned that the president was going to plunge the whole country into destruction he fails to repent.

"I stand here as a man of God and as a prophet of God of not needing anything from you except your repentance and your humility. If not, Ghana is going into destruction. It is only the fool that thinks that we are going in the right direction."

Nana Akufo-Addo was recently criticised for saying that he was not moved by people who threaten to vote out the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to bad governance and lack of infrastructural developments.

Okyenhene Condemns Akufo-Addo’s Critics, Calls Them Witches And Villagers

In other news, the respected paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has condemned all the critics of president Akufo-Addo over the economic crunch.

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the traditional leader in Eastern Region said all the president's critics are either full of evil or ungrateful.

“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him,” Okyenhene said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh