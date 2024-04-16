The Electoral Commission of Ghana is recruiting temporary election officials for the upcoming polls

The commission has said the deadline for the submission of applications is set for Monday, April 29, 2024

These officers will also work as Registration Supervisors, Deputy Registration Supervisors, Exhibition Supervisors and Deputy Exhibition Supervisors

The Electoral Commission is receiving applications for temporary officials for the 2024 polls.

The positions available include Registration Supervisors, Deputy Registration Supervisors, Exhibition Supervisors and Deputy Exhibition Supervisors.

EC chair Jean Mensa. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The deadline for the submission of applications is set for Monday, April 29, 2024.

Selected persons will undergoe three-month training period.

Interested individuals are required to email their application letters and CVs to the commission.

The applicants are also advised to indicate the specific positions they are applying for and their preferred region, district, and constituency.

According to earlier requirements released by the EC, applicants must have at least a first degree in any field.

They must also have reasonable knowledge about elections and be proficient in using computers.

The commission also wants prospective applicants to have quantitative and analytical skills.

The Electoral Commission was allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year, which is expected to aid recruitment.

The commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year.

Electoral Commission to stop using indelible ink during elections

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission said it plans to end the use of indelible ink during elections to check double voting.

The Electoral Commission's chairperson said the move from using indelible ink is because of biometric technology.

The Electoral Commission proposed closing polls during the 2024 election at 3 pm instead of 5 pm.

The commission said it would reduce voting times by creating additional polling centres.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh